BTC Hodler Net Position Change Hits 1-Month High, Here’s Why It May Be Good for BTC

According to the data from Glassnode, the value of index that describes change in LT investor holdings has hit a one-month high, this maybe a positive sign

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On-chain data analytics company Glassnode has tweeted that the Bitcoin HODLer Net Position Change index has reached a major high of 24,906.171. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin supply last moved over ten years ago, has hit a new all-time high.

Long-term hodlers grabbing more Bitcoin

The on-chain data provider says that this metric is about long term Bitcoin investors (HODLers) and it tracks their position change regarding Bitcoin on a monthly basis. When the metric goes negative, this is indicative of hodlers selling their BTC and withdrawing their profits.

When the net position change of hodlers goes up, this means long term investors are opening new positions in Bitcoin.

New investors coming in, while 10-year wallets keep hodling

Glassnode has shared another tweet recently, which says that the Bitcoin ecosystem is seeing new investors arriving actively as the number of non-zero wallets has surged to a one-month high and now amounts to 38,241,875 addresses.

As per another message from the analytics firm, the amount of Bitcoin last moved more than ten years ago has reached an all-time high of a whopping 2,300,284.993 BTC.

This amount of Bitcoins is worth as much as $112,360,592,377 at the time of writing, while the leading digital asset is trading at $48,837, as per the chart from CoinMarketCap.