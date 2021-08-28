$2,098,745,037 in Bitcoin Transferred by Crypto Whales

Sat, 08/28/2021 - 08:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over $2 billion worth of Bitcoin has been moved by an anonymous crypto whales less than an hour ago and then another billion was transferred
$2,098,745,037 in Bitcoin Transferred by Crypto Whales
In the past hour, two transactions carrying a whopping 42,970 Bitcoins were made between anonymous wallets. That is an equivalent of a staggering $2,098,745,037 in fiat.

Just now another 21,485 BTC was shifted. The transfers were made in blocks 697,944; 697,946 and 697,948. Thus, a total of 64,455 Bitcoins has been shifted by crypto whales, making it $3,154,511,86.

The transferring fee in each of these transactions was merely $13.

Peter Schiff’ Son Has Gone All in on Bitcoin from Gold Since August 2020

At the time of writing, this the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $48,939. Earlier today, BTC trading in the $49,200 zone.

