BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 2

Wed, 03/02/2022 - 15:28
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the rise of the cryptocurrency continue after a slight rollback?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a few days of growth, some coins are facing some corrections. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by more than 4% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction after a sharp rise recently. The drop has made up around 1% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the minor price decrease, the rate is about to get to the local resistance at $45,478. If bulls can keept the pressure until the end of the day, the breakout of the level may take place shortly.

In this case, there is a chance to see the mid-term growth up to the psychological $50,000 mark. However, in case of a rollback to $40,000, the current scenario may not happen.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,995 at press time.

DOGE/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), DOGE is going up by 0.54% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView
After the false breakout of the resistance at $0.1350, the price is coming back to this level, showing the bulls' power.

If the buyers' pressure continues and the volume increases, there is a probability of seeing the growth leading DOGE to the area of $0.14-$0.15 until mid-March.

DOGE is trading at $0.1340 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is falling by 2.73% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE as it made a false brekaout of the resistance at $0.00002755. If bulls cannot hold the rate from the current levels, there is a chance to see the decline to the zone around $0.000025. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002621 at press time.

