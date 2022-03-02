BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 2

After a few days of growth, some coins are facing some corrections. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by more than 4% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction after a sharp rise recently. The drop has made up around 1% since yesterday.
Despite the minor price decrease, the rate is about to get to the local resistance at $45,478. If bulls can keept the pressure until the end of the day, the breakout of the level may take place shortly.
In this case, there is a chance to see the mid-term growth up to the psychological $50,000 mark. However, in case of a rollback to $40,000, the current scenario may not happen.
Bitcoin is trading at $43,995 at press time.
DOGE/USD
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), DOGE is going up by 0.54% over the past 24 hours.
After the false breakout of the resistance at $0.1350, the price is coming back to this level, showing the bulls' power.
If the buyers' pressure continues and the volume increases, there is a probability of seeing the growth leading DOGE to the area of $0.14-$0.15 until mid-March.
DOGE is trading at $0.1340 at press time.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB is falling by 2.73% since yesterday.
SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE as it made a false brekaout of the resistance at $0.00002755. If bulls cannot hold the rate from the current levels, there is a chance to see the decline to the zone around $0.000025. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002621 at press time.