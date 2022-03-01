BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 1

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by almost 9% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to reach the resistance at $45,478 against the increased buying trading volume.

If bulls can hold the initiative, the rise may lead the price of the main crypto to the zone of $50,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,017 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is performing worse than BTC, going up by 6.20% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has fixed in the bullish zone after the breakout of the resistance at $2,815.

If the situation does not change, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity at $3,100 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,971 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least with a rise of 3.63%.

Despite the growth, XRP could not fix above the $0.80 mark. At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range $0.75-$0.80. In this case, a potential rise may get it to the $0.85 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.7820 at press time.