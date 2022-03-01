Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 1

Has the mid-term growth started?
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by almost 9% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to reach the resistance at $45,478 against the increased buying trading volume.

If bulls can hold the initiative, the rise may lead the price of the main crypto to the zone of $50,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,017 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is performing worse than BTC, going up by 6.20% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has fixed in the bullish zone after the breakout of the resistance at $2,815.

If the situation does not change, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity at $3,100 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,971 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least with a rise of 3.63%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, XRP could not fix above the $0.80 mark. At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range $0.75-$0.80. In this case, a potential rise may get it to the $0.85 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.7820 at press time.

