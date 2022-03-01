BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 1

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market as most of the coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by almost 9% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to reach the resistance at $45,478 against the increased buying trading volume.
If bulls can hold the initiative, the rise may lead the price of the main crypto to the zone of $50,000 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $44,017 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is performing worse than BTC, going up by 6.20% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has fixed in the bullish zone after the breakout of the resistance at $2,815.
If the situation does not change, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity at $3,100 until the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $2,971 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has gained the least with a rise of 3.63%.
Despite the growth, XRP could not fix above the $0.80 mark. At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range $0.75-$0.80. In this case, a potential rise may get it to the $0.85 mark.
XRP is trading at $0.7820 at press time.