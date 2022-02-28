Original U.Today article

ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28

Price Analysis
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 16:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the coin got enough power to keep rising?
The start of the week is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins keep rising while others are already in the red zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is going up by less than 1% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance at $2,815 on the daily chart. If bulls can hold this mark until the end of the day, there is a chance to see further growth to the next level at $3,299 within the next few weeks.

However, such a scenario might be possible only if the leading altcoin can get to the vital $3,000 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $2,804 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the altcoin has risen by 3.22%.

Despite today's growth, bulls need to get to the important $1 mark to keep the rise going. If they manage to do that and break the resistance at $1.003, the growth may lead the rate of ADA to the next level at $1.20 until mid-March.

ADA is trading at $0.924 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is showing a rise around 1% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also about to break the resistance at $384. The native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this regard, the breakout may be a prerequisite for growth to the $400 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $381 at press time.

article image
