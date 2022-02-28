Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 28

Price Analysis
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:21
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect a mid-term rise from current levels?
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the month seems to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the new week with a fall, going down by 2.14%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price is approaching the resistance of $40,000 on the daily chart.

Related
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 25

If the buying trading volume increases and the candle fixes around the $39,000 mark, there is a chance to see further growth. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,826 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest "gainer" from the list today with a decrease of 1.45%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE has successfully bounced off the support at $0.1204, having confirmed the bulls' power. If buyers can hold this mark, one can expect consolidation in the range of $0.1260-$0.13 so that bulls can gain more energy for a further price rise.

Related
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 24

However, if sellers seize the initiative, there is a possibility to see the breakout of the support shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.1256 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the main loser today as the mem coin has fallen by 2.56%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as it also trading above the support at $0.00002310. At the moment, the coin has accumulated power for the rise. In this case, if the daily candle fixes above $0.000025, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance at $0.00002755 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002430 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
02/28/2022 - 18:33
Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode
02/28/2022 - 16:48
Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
02/28/2022 - 16:20
ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk