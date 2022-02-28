BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 28

Original U.Today article

The last day of the month seems to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the new week with a fall, going down by 2.14%.

Despite the fall, the price is approaching the resistance of $40,000 on the daily chart.

If the buying trading volume increases and the candle fixes around the $39,000 mark, there is a chance to see further growth. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,826 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest "gainer" from the list today with a decrease of 1.45%.

DOGE has successfully bounced off the support at $0.1204, having confirmed the bulls' power. If buyers can hold this mark, one can expect consolidation in the range of $0.1260-$0.13 so that bulls can gain more energy for a further price rise.

However, if sellers seize the initiative, there is a possibility to see the breakout of the support shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.1256 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the main loser today as the mem coin has fallen by 2.56%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as it also trading above the support at $0.00002310. At the moment, the coin has accumulated power for the rise. In this case, if the daily candle fixes above $0.000025, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance at $0.00002755 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002430 at press time.