British TV Star Rylan Clark-Neal Gets Involved in Bitcoin (BTC) Scam. Read His Full Statement

Cover image via www.facebook.com

British X Factor star Rylan Clark-Neal, who is also famous for winning Celebrity Big Brother, has just urged his Twitter followers not to fall for a cryptocurrency scam that exploits his name to lure investors.

The sham with the TV star is currently making rounds on Facebook and other social media platform.

The same playbook

The modus operandi of Bitcoin fraudsters hasn't changed in years. According to Clark-Neal, they claim that he managed to become a millionaire with the help of their investment sham. The whole thing was published on a copycat DailyMail website to add more credibility.

A slew of other British stars has fallen victims to similar scams -- from Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson to former football coach Alex Ferguson.

Facebook fails to curb scams

Facebook has faced tons of criticism from celebrities who are tired of fraudsters tarnishing their reputation. John de Mol, the Dutch billionaire who created Big Brother, won a lawsuit against the social media titan back in November.

As reported by U.Today, Facebook recently sued the creator of cloaking software that was used to skirt the company's ad review policies.