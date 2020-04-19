British TV Star Rylan Clark-Neal Gets Involved in Bitcoin (BTC) Scam. Read His Full Statement

News
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 07:47
Alex Dovbnya
TV regular Rylan Clark-Neal denies making millions from Bitcoin, warning about a crypto scam
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

British X Factor star Rylan Clark-Neal, who is also famous for winning Celebrity Big Brother, has just urged his Twitter followers not to fall for a cryptocurrency scam that exploits his name to lure investors. 

The sham with the TV star is currently making rounds on Facebook and other social media platform. 

Related
Business Mogul Chris Kirubi Embroiled in 'Bitcoin Profit' Scam: Details

The same playbook

The modus operandi of Bitcoin fraudsters hasn't changed in years. According to Clark-Neal, they claim that he managed to become a millionaire with the help of their investment sham. The whole thing was published on a copycat DailyMail website to add more credibility. 

A slew of other British stars has fallen victims to similar scams -- from Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson to former football coach Alex Ferguson.  

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Exploit COVID-19 Crisis by Attacking Hospitals with Ransomware: Interpol

Facebook fails to curb scams  

Facebook has faced tons of criticism from celebrities who are tired of fraudsters tarnishing their reputation. John de Mol, the Dutch billionaire who created Big Brother, won a lawsuit against the social media titan back in November. 

As reported by U.Today, Facebook recently sued the creator of cloaking software that was used to skirt the company's ad review policies.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Its Lowest Level Against Gold (XAU) in Four Years. Here's What It Means
Billionaire Tim Draper Posts His COVID-19 Statement Censored by Bloomberg
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Skyrocket Right After Halving, Investor Foresees 'No Selling Pressure'
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy