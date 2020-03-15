Back
Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 13:44
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Despite hard days for crypto, real developers are building. Leading EOS block producers, EOS Nation and Attic Lab, prepared a new proposal voting scheme for EOS

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
A new proposal mechanism for the EOS Delegated Proof-of-Stake blockchain has been proposed by the EOS Nation and Attic Lab block producers, called the Worker Proposal System, or WPS. But, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, Brendan Blumer, has explained why he is concerned about this novelty - and he is not alone in his doubts.

Worker Proposal System for EOS: what's new?

This scheme will allow anyone to make a proposal for how the EOS blockchain should work. For sending a proposal, one is asked to send a non-refundable fee of 100 EOS to support the operations of the WPS mechanism as well as make 50,000 EOS available for 60 days.

Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. The proposals that fail to score 20 points or higher within 30 days expire. Once a proposal is submitted, it cant be changed.

The smart contract for this proposal has already been deployed into the Jungle testnet and is ready for testing.

The door to corruption and scrutiny

Brendan Blumer appreciates the efforts of EOS Nation and Attic Lab but expressed some concerns. It is mostly about the role of block producers that will be able to redirect token-holder funds to the projects they support. According to Mr. Blumer, the return of value for the initial holder of the EOS token is questionable.

Also, Sergio Yuhjtman, of EOS Argentina, supposed that this upgrade may damage the EOS image as a decentralized system as block producers will be urged to explain why they decide to redirect 'core EOS tokens' at their will.

So my message to the EOS community is: please be patient, sometimes it is better to do less.

Along with that, Sergey Vasylchuk, founder of Attic Lab warned that such a delay would be a mistake.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

Cover image via twitter.com
With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

