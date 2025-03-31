Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 7:16
    Metaplanet set to continue its Bitcoin buying spree
    Advertisement
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Japanese public company Metaplanet has issued two billion yen ($13.3 million) worth of zero-interest bonds in order to fund its future Bitcoin purchases, according to a Monday announcement. The bonds are set to be redeemed at full face value on Sept. 30.

    Advertisement

    CEO Simon Gerovich has said that the company is "buying the dip."

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $81,362, extending its losing streak. 

    HOT Stories
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    XRP Plunges Below $2.1, Becomes Worst-Performing Top 10 Altcoin
    XRP Rapidly Diving Below $2, Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Losing $80,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses All Breakout Gains

    As reported by U.Today, Metaplanet announced its latest purchase of 150 BTC on March 24.

    Advertisement

    Metaplanet has now emerged as the top Asian holder of Bitcoin, outpacing Chinese game developer Boyaa Interactive and mining firm Cango. After its most recent Bitcoin purchase, the firm now holds $267 million worth of Bitcoin. This impressive sum puts it above the U.S.-based mining company Semler Scientific. 

    Related
    Two World-Leading Exchanges Stunned by Massive Bitcoin Outflows
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 12:03
    Two World-Leading Exchanges Stunned by Massive Bitcoin Outflows
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shares of Metaplanet are down 8.03% despite the announcement. Japan's Nikkei has plunged by 4%, reaching its lowest level in nearly eight months amid escalating global trade tensions. 

    In 2024, Metaplanet famously ended up being Japan's best-performing stock, outperforming a plethora of other public companies due to its Bitcoin pivot. 

    However, the company's shares are up only by a modest 12.17% on the year-to-date basis, which indicates that the rally has mostly run out of steam. 

    Shares of Strategy, the American business intelligence firm that inspired Metaplanet's pivot, are actually down 3.5% since the start of 2025.      

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin bet of American videogame retailer GameStop recently backfired, with its shares collapsing after the company announced a debt-for-BTC offering.

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 8:00
    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 5:48
    XRP Plunges Below $2.1, Becomes Worst-Performing Top 10 Altcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    ViaBTC at Mining Disrupt 2025: Shaping the Future of Mining Together
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    No Plans for U.S. Government to Use Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk Says
    Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin
    XRP Plunges Below $2.1, Becomes Worst-Performing Top 10 Altcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD