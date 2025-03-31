Metaplanet Issues More Debt to Buy Bitcoin

Japanese public company Metaplanet has issued two billion yen ($13.3 million) worth of zero-interest bonds in order to fund its future Bitcoin purchases, according to a Monday announcement. The bonds are set to be redeemed at full face value on Sept. 30.

CEO Simon Gerovich has said that the company is "buying the dip."

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $81,362, extending its losing streak.

As reported by U.Today, Metaplanet announced its latest purchase of 150 BTC on March 24.

Metaplanet has now emerged as the top Asian holder of Bitcoin, outpacing Chinese game developer Boyaa Interactive and mining firm Cango. After its most recent Bitcoin purchase, the firm now holds $267 million worth of Bitcoin. This impressive sum puts it above the U.S.-based mining company Semler Scientific.

Shares of Metaplanet are down 8.03% despite the announcement. Japan's Nikkei has plunged by 4%, reaching its lowest level in nearly eight months amid escalating global trade tensions.

In 2024, Metaplanet famously ended up being Japan's best-performing stock, outperforming a plethora of other public companies due to its Bitcoin pivot.

However, the company's shares are up only by a modest 12.17% on the year-to-date basis, which indicates that the rally has mostly run out of steam.

Shares of Strategy, the American business intelligence firm that inspired Metaplanet's pivot, are actually down 3.5% since the start of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin bet of American videogame retailer GameStop recently backfired, with its shares collapsing after the company announced a debt-for-BTC offering.