XRP Shines Among Major Winners in Institutional Inflows Last Week

CoinShares has published a report about inflows and outflows from investment products based on digital assets last week. It has noticed a “positive but cautious investor” pivot after the recent Bitcoin price falls, which drove Bitcoin-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) to the lowest level since the recent record of more than $110 billion that took place right after the U.S. presidential election in November.

Crypto assets embrace $226 million inflows, XRP among them

Last week, CoinShares reported, various crypto investment products saw $226 million coming from investors during nine consecutive trading days. Friday was rather an exception, though, with small outflows of $74 million taking place. The report believes it was likely due to the PCE (core personal consumption expenditure index) in the U.S. surpassing levels predicted by analysts. The higher values suggest that the U.S. Federal Reserve will most likely maintain its hawkish position despite this data hinting at weak growth.

In particular, Bitcoin products welcomed total inflows of $195 million after staggering month-to-date $826 million outflows. A total of $15 million flowed into Ethereum after it had lost $370 million month-to-date. Inflows into Solana last week totaled $7.8 million after $26.9 million outflows in March. As for XRP, last week it attracted $4 million after seeing total outflows earlier in March of $4.8 million.

The report highlighted the U.S., Switzerland and Germany as the regions with the most notable inflows into crypto ETPs with $204 million, $14.7 million and $9.2 million, respectively.

Strategy buys almost $2 billion in Bitcoin

Today, Michael Saylor’s giant Strategy announced its most recent accumulation, scooping up yet another massive Bitcoin chunk. It has purchased 22,048 BTC, paying $1.92 billion for it.

One Bitcoin in that batch cost the company approximately $86,969. Now, Strategy has left the half-million-coin milestone behind and holds 528,185 Bitcoins worth approximately $35.63 billion.

Strategy has acquired 22,048 BTC for ~$1.92 billion at ~$86,969 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 11.0% YTD 2025. As of 3/30/2025, we hodl 528,185 $BTC acquired for ~$35.63 billion at ~$67,458 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRFhttps://t.co/qbeAVthyQw — Strategy (@Strategy) March 31, 2025

On Sunday, Michael Saylor published a cryptic post, which somewhat hinted at a big upcoming purchase – the tweet contained a chart of Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions chart with Saylor’s caption, saying: “Needs even more Orange.” Orange in the crypto space represents the color of Bitcoin.