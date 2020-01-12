BTC
EOS.IO (EOS) 2.0 Released by Block.One: What's New

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    With all eyes on Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 progress, its closest competitor in the sphere of dApps hosting, EOS doesn't sit back. What's new in EOS.IO (EOS) 2.0 release?

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Block.one, the development team behind EOS.IO (EOS) blockchain, released the second version of its software. It is focused on the operational speed and smooth development experience.

New Virtual Machine

It has been announced today that EOS.IO (EOS) 2.0 is released. It is a software required for the operations in EOS.IO and similar blockchains.

It replaces an ordinary WebAssembly (WASM)-based engine by a new, purpose-built EOS VM. According to Block.one, it will process smart contracts up to 4x-16x faster than the previous version of EOS.IO software. EOS VM and its components are also highly customizable, so developers can implement its various facets suitable for different use-cases.

Must Read
Ethereum vs EOS: Which Blockchain for dApps is Better? - READ MORE

EOS.IO also has upgraded the block processing performance by isolating some components of transaction handling.

Developers Paradise

 A new development environment, EOSIO Quickstart Web IDE has also been released. It is run in the cloud, so, a new smart contract testnet can be created even by a newbie developer in a couple of minutes.

Moreover, with EOS.IO (EOS) 2.0, developers can begin with demo applications, seamlessly make changes, and see updates in real-time, as well as commit code to Git repositories directly from their browsers.

Finally, cutting-edge WebAuthn cryptographic standard is implemented to guarantee the unmatched level of security and to prevent high-profile data breaches where passwords are stolen.

Well, it looks like EOS.IO has fully recovered from recent congestion. Do you agree? Answer in Comments!

#EOS News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Must Read
There Is 'Strong Probability' That Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $14,000 in 2020: Fundstrat's Tom Lee - READ MORE

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Must Read
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin's Four Percent Price Rally: 'How Will It Ever Hit 50K?' - READ MORE

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

