BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

SHIB burn rate spikes 889%, while Amazon burner removes almost 3 billion SHIB in total

According to the Shibburn website, yesterday, the Shiba Inu burn rate surged by an astonishing 889%. The spike was caused by the incineration of 64,986,148 SHIB since Sunday morning, with a total of 50,704,939 burned in a single transaction. This is an increase by eight times in comparison to 8,369,636 coins destroyed on Saturday. Overall , Shiba Inu burning statistics in September cannot pride themselves on outstanding results, as merely 272.2 million SHIB were removed from circulation over the past week. Meanwhile, SHIB Superstore’s Travis Johnson has shared that since last October, he burned close to 2.9 billion SHIB coins. As one of the tools for burning, Johnson uses an Amazon affiliate program that allows him to buy SHIB with the commissions he gets and then burn them.

This might be most bullish thing ever for Bitcoin

Mike Novogratz’s teasing tweet about a “bird” telling him of Fidelity’s intentions regarding crypto turned out to be prophetic. According to a Monday report, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that the mutual fund giant is considering making it possible to trade Bitcoin on its brokerage platform. Back in 2019, Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz opined that Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson allowing tens of millions of their customers to trade the largest cryptocurrency would be “the most bullish thing.” Fidelity was an early adopter of Bitcoin: back in 2015, it launched a cryptocurrency mining project. Since then, Fidelity has also waded into the crypto custody business, competing with such companies on Coinbase.

Elon Musk joins Dogecoin designer in addressing Twitter CEO about crypto bots

A graphics designer at Dogecoin Foundation who goes by @cb_doge on Twitter has shared a screenshot of tweets posted by Twitter bots that impersonate Elon Musk and promote a crypto scam. He tagged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, drawing his attention to an issue that has been already brought up by Elon Musk, head of Binance, CZ, and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. The Tesla boss responded to the comment with one word — "sigh." As previously reported by U.Today , Musk and Markus discussed this topic on Saturday. The latter tweeted in a joking manner that for this year’s Halloween, he is going to dress up as CZ and start all conversations with “Why isn’t anyone talking about this?” hinting at the most popular phrase used by the bots in question.

Shiba Inu's BONE price suddenly spikes 20%, trading volumes surge 255%