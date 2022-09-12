SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 889%, While Amazon Burner Removes Almost 3 Billion SHIB in Total

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The website of the Shibburn tracker shows that over the past 24 hours, the total burn rate of the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has gone up by a staggering 889%.

SHIB burn rate soars nearly 889%

This was the result of a higher amount of SHIB burned since Sunday morning — a total of 64,986,148 meme coins. A total of 50,704,939 were burned in a single transaction.

Compared to 8,369,636 coins sent to dead wallets on Saturday, this is an 8x increase. Overall, September has demonstrated poor statistics on SHIB burning, as merely 272.2 million SHIB were removed from circulation over the past week, as reported by U.Today on Sunday.

Image via Shibburn

Amazon burner removes 3 billion SHIB

Game dev Travis Johnson, who is behind the @shib_superstore account, has tweeted that on Sunday, the total amount of SHIB he burned since last October, when his project started, has come close to 2.9 billion coins. On the weekend, Johnson burned the aforementioned 50,704,939 SHIB, worth $666.

As one of the tools for burning, Johnson uses an Amazon affiliate program that allows him to buy SHIB with the commissions he gets and then burn them.