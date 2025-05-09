Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 12% in 24 Hours, Where Is Price Heading?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 9:29
    Shiba Inu has joined altcoin trends as investor sentiment shifts
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 12% in 24 Hours, Where Is Price Heading?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has surged by a significant 12% in the last 24 hours as the price breaks through several resistance levels. SHIB’s rise comes as most assets jump in on the general market recovery.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu trading volume complements

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB price was changing hands at $0.00001478, a huge leap from a low of $0.00001332, where it traded earlier.

    Investors in the meme coin are also actively transacting the token, pushing trading volume up by a staggering 164.77% to $404.31 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/08/2025 - 12:30
    6,700,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, Bull Run Beginning?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The meme coin has shown potential as it looks to head toward $0.000017. However, it has other resistance levels to breach before attaining that height. Having successfully flipped $0.00001350, it has to face $0.00001495 to hit $0.000015.

    Article image
    SHIB Price Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

    If SHIB breaches that level, much will depend on ecosystem dynamics. Notably, sell pressure could be triggered at $0.00001574 as market participants look to profit from their holdings. Investors' ability to manage things at this level could determine whether SHIB might climb to $0.000017.

    It is worth mentioning, though, that the Shiba Inu price has been highly volatile for some time now and could shift based on many factors.

    Whale activity and EMA breakout fuel optimism

    These defining factors include broader market dynamics, internal burn mechanism and whale activities. A recent spike in activity by large holders signaled the current uptick in price. Sustained momentum could support SHIB’s upward trajectory.

    The massive token transaction on the network played a critical role in pushing SHIB past the 50 EMA. Now, market participants have their eyes fixed on the 200 EMA, which is close to $0.000016 and could be a possible resistance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 21:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume in Red as Daily Burn Rate Returns to Lows
    ByCaroline Amosun

    However, with support from SHIB bulls, the meme coin could move past it if the current buying momentum is sustained. During this breakout, market observers will monitor whether SHIB can overcome its volatility and reach new levels.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 9, 2025 - 8:40
    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,650? Top Analyst Shows Fantasy Target
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 9, 2025 - 7:50
    $106,691,613 in XRP Mysteriously Changes Hands as Price Goes Up
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 12% in 24 Hours, Where Is Price Heading?
    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,650? Top Analyst Shows Fantasy Target
    $106,691,613 in XRP Mysteriously Changes Hands as Price Goes Up
    Show all