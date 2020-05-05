Bollinger Bands Creator Shares His Take on Elon Musk's Favorite Cryptocurrency

News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 18:01
Alex Dovbnya
Trading guru John Bollinger notes that Dogecoin (DOGE) is yet to resolve its long-lasting squeeze with a decisive price move
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Financial analyst and trader John Bollinger, who is particularly known for creating the Bollinger Bands trading indicator, agrees that Dogecoin (DOGE) is in the middle of a rare squeeze.

However, he did note that he prefers the “squeeze and go” variety that immediately resolved by price action.

Related
John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming'

Waiting for a decisive move   

The bands start narrowing when the market volatility tampers down. When they come too close to each other, this usually results in a squeeze that can result in an explosive move in either direction.

It’s important to keep in mind that BBs are not capable of providing continuing advice -- they can be merely used to determine favorable setups.

That said, Bollinger’s calls have often been prescient. For instance, the legendary trader noted that BTC was moving into squeeze territory on the cusp of a massive rally to $9,500.      

It remains to be seen whether Dogecoin will be outperforming or underperforming BTC once its prolonged squeeze finally resolves.       

Related
John Bollinger Says Bitcoin and Litecoin Look 'Interesting' as BTC Price Hits $7,000

More than a joke

Dogecoin started off as a joke currency in 2013 that was a modified version of Bitcoin. However, don’t be fooled by its jovial flair -- the O.G. altcoin has outlived many of its contemporaries, and it's now comfortably sitting at 30th place with a market cap of $298.3 mln. 

The meme cryptocurrency has a vibrant community that has kept it afloat for years. On top of that, it boasts a very influential backer -- Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur once tweeted that DOGE was his favorite cryptocurrency while jokingly proclaiming himself its CEO. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy