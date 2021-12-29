Blueprint Capital CEO Warns: It's Mistake to Ignore Crypto as Asset Class Now, Here's Why

CEO of Blueprint Capital, Jacob Walthour, believes that liquidity may flow in the crypto industry soon enough

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Jacob Walthour, the chief executive officer of the Seattle-based Blueprint Capital investment company that deals with real estate and land, has told CNBC's Joe Kernen during the Squawk Box show talk today that it may be a mistake to ignore cryptocurrencies as an asset class now.

He also outlined a scenario in which a large amount of liquidity may start flowing into the crypto space from investors.

"I'm very constructive on crypto"

Jacob Walthour admitted that he is "very constructive" on crypto. He reckons it a mistake to ignore cryptocurrencies now, which looked, as he put it, like the wild west five years ago or so. The reason is that over the past 12 years, its adoption has expanded greatly, and BTC is now accepted by business giants that work in the retail market. He named Starbucks, AT&T and PayPal, which adopted Bitcoin and other crypto last year for their customers.

Ads Ads

Besides, Walthour reminded the CNBC host that now there are over 200 exchanges globally that enable users to trade crypto, and around 14% of the U.S. population has invested in digital currencies.

The Blueprint Capital chief added cryptocurrencies to the evolution chain of money: First it was cash, he stated, then someone came up with the idea to use checks and plastic cards for payment. He believes that within the next five to ten years, crypto may well be built into the system of everyday payments globally as the next link in this chain of money evolution.

"I think it'd be a mistake to ignore this asset class which has looked like the wild west for the last 5 or so years," says Blueprint Capital's @JacobWalthour. "But if we see a stall in the U.S. equity market and a rise in #crypto, I think herd mentality could take over here." pic.twitter.com/4PEcA8qBo8 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 29, 2021

This is when liquidity may flow in crypto space: Walthour

As for crypto getting stronger as an investment asset, Jacob Walthour believes that if we should see a stall in the U.S. equities market, then the mentality may turn positive toward crypto and, in this case, liquidity will also start flowing from equities to digital currencies.

Crypto cannot solve financial inequality: Sen. Warren

The Democratic senator from the state of Massachusetts, who is "at war" with Elon Musk over his taxes this year, has stated in her recent tweet that cryptocurrencies are unable to solve the global issue of financial inequality.

She reminded her Twitter followers that only 1% of Bitcoin wallets hold the biggest amount of BTC, and in an even bigger proportion than the wealthiest hold the largest part of USD in circulation.

The senator believes that the U.S. government needs to come up with "real solutions" to make the financial system indeed work for everyone and not just for a tiny group of wealthy individuals.