Two Major Ethereum Whales Buy 2 Million MATIC in Past 24 Hours

News
Wed, 12/29/2021 - 12:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two whales from the top 1,000 list, who bet on ETH as the largest asset in their portfolio, have purchased one million MATIC each, adding them to their crypto holdings
Data recently shared by WhaleStats indicates that one day ago, two Ethereum whales from the "top 1,000 League" made purchases of 1 million Polygon (MATIC) tokens each. One of the whales goes by the name "Saitama," the other one is anonymous.

Whales from the top 1,000 list stock up on Polygon token

According to data provided by the service that tracks down portfolios and crypto transactions of the top 1,000 Ethereum holders, crypto whale "Saitama" ranked 263 has acquired 999,999 MATIC tokens worth $2,519,997.

The other purchase was made by an "unknown" wallet with a total value of $35,221,310 worth of ERC-20 tokens on its balance sheet. The whale bought 1,000,000 MATIC, having paid $2,570,000 for it. In this whale's wallet, SAND is the biggest token position by USD value, aside from Ethereum. "Saitama" has USDC in this place (second after ETH) and a total worth of $69,616,825 of ERC-20 tokens.

Earlier this month, U.Today covered that whales from the top 1,000 ETH holders' list also bought a massive amount of Polygon tokens: 1,899,990 and 1,007,525 MATIC, respectively.

MATIC network activity rises

The other day, Santiment analytics data vendor published a report stating that the address activity on the Polygon network continues to grow.

It happened as MATIC reached a new all-time high of $2.411 in early December. As it happened, the number of active addresses on the network spiked to over 15,500. On Dec. 26, MATIC updated its historic price peak, rising to the $2.875 level.

At press time, the token has dropped almost 14%, trading at $2.475.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

