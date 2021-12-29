Two Major Ethereum Whales Buy 2 Million MATIC in Past 24 Hours

Data recently shared by WhaleStats indicates that one day ago, two Ethereum whales from the "top 1,000 League" made purchases of 1 million Polygon (MATIC) tokens each. One of the whales goes by the name "Saitama," the other one is anonymous.
Whales from the top 1,000 list stock up on Polygon token
According to data provided by the service that tracks down portfolios and crypto transactions of the top 1,000 Ethereum holders, crypto whale "Saitama" ranked 263 has acquired 999,999 MATIC tokens worth $2,519,997.
🐋 ETH whale "Saitama" just bought 999,999 $matic ($2,519,997 USD).
Ranked #265 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/rDuRiw0DT7
Transaction: https://t.co/6MuCetyrfn#ethereum #whalestats— WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) December 28, 2021AdsAds
The other purchase was made by an "unknown" wallet with a total value of $35,221,310 worth of ERC-20 tokens on its balance sheet. The whale bought 1,000,000 MATIC, having paid $2,570,000 for it. In this whale's wallet, SAND is the biggest token position by USD value, aside from Ethereum. "Saitama" has USDC in this place (second after ETH) and a total worth of $69,616,825 of ERC-20 tokens.
🐳 An ETH whale just bought 1,000,000 $matic ($2,570,000 USD).— WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) December 28, 2021
Ranked #263 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/LgXrkP6e02
Transaction: https://t.co/LV7U2ueb3X#ethereum #whalestats
Earlier this month, U.Today covered that whales from the top 1,000 ETH holders' list also bought a massive amount of Polygon tokens: 1,899,990 and 1,007,525 MATIC, respectively.
MATIC network activity rises
The other day, Santiment analytics data vendor published a report stating that the address activity on the Polygon network continues to grow.
It happened as MATIC reached a new all-time high of $2.411 in early December. As it happened, the number of active addresses on the network spiked to over 15,500. On Dec. 26, MATIC updated its historic price peak, rising to the $2.875 level.
At press time, the token has dropped almost 14%, trading at $2.475.