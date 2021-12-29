Crypto Sentiment Index Shows Strong Fear Once Again as Bitcoin Loses 9% of Its Value

News
Wed, 12/29/2021 - 10:51
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The cryptocurrency market enters the fear state once again
Crypto Sentiment Index Shows Strong Fear Once Again as Bitcoin Loses 9% of Its Value
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The crypto market's sentiment continues to dive deeper as Bitcoin fails to recover after the most recent 9.5% drop caused by the increased exchange inflows.

Sentiment index shows "fear"

The Fear and Greed index has reached a value of 27, which also appeared on Dec. 21, when Bitcoin tested the $47,000 support zone after continuously losing its value since Nov. 10.

Alternative Me Data
Source: Alterative.me

Sentiment indicators like Alternative.me’s index is quite often used by traders to determine microtrends on the market. Due to the unstable nature of the crypto market, traders tend to change their sentiment according to Bitcoin's price action and reflect their sentiment in various sources like search engine trends, volatile trading decisions and volume.

According to the sentiment indicator, all values below 30 should be considered oversold due to the absolute majority of the market dumping its holdings based on emotions rather than fundamental or technical analysis.

How is the indicator being counted?

According to its developers, the indicator uses multiple data sources to form a value. Half of it is counted based on volatility and market volume. As indicator creators assume, the sudden rise in volatility is a sign of a market that trades in fear, and volume decline should be viewed as increased anxiety among investors.

Related
Elon Musk Admits Dogecoin Is Fundamentally Better Than Anything Else He Has Seen

Two other sources act more like a social indicator, including search engine trends and social media outlets. With increasing interest in digital assets-related content, the index considers the sentiment more positive than negative. 

In addition to volatility, search engine trends, and volumes, Bitcoin's dominance is also being used as a source of sentiment. With the increasing dominance of the market index, developers consider traders more fearful as they tend to own more BTC during the correction of the crypto market.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Robinhood to Roll Out Crypto Wallets Beta in January 2022
12/29/2021 - 15:19
Robinhood to Roll Out Crypto Wallets Beta in January 2022
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's 2022 Burn Roadmap Has Been Released: Details
12/29/2021 - 15:10
Shiba Inu's 2022 Burn Roadmap Has Been Released: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Bulls Yet to Capitulate, Peter Brandt Claims
12/29/2021 - 15:03
Bitcoin Bulls Yet to Capitulate, Peter Brandt Claims
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya