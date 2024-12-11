Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Binance Coin (BNB) finished yet?
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 14:21
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to hold the initiative, and most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $691.54. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or even above it, growth may continue to the $700 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the native exchange coin is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $627.99 and the resistance of $750.01. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 15:40
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. If the weekly bar closes near current prices, traders may expect consolidation around $700 in the next few days.

    BNB is trading at $690.70 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 14:17
    15 Bitcoin Sold for 1 Cent Exactly 15 Years Ago: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 14:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Crypto Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 11
    15 Bitcoin Sold for 1 Cent Exactly 15 Years Ago: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD