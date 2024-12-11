Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the initiative, and most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $691.54. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or even above it, growth may continue to the $700 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the native exchange coin is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $627.99 and the resistance of $750.01.

As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. If the weekly bar closes near current prices, traders may expect consolidation around $700 in the next few days.

BNB is trading at $690.70 at press time.