Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls may have seized the initiative, from the midterm point of view, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.39% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $98,159. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the $96,000 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $95,000-$99,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below $92,000, the drop may continue to the $88,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading $96,963 at press time.