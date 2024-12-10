Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 10

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect increased volatility from Bitcoin (BTC) by end of week?
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 15:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls may have seized the initiative, from the midterm point of view, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.39% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $98,159. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the $96,000 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $95,000-$99,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below $92,000, the drop may continue to the $88,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading $96,963 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

