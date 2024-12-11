Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Leverage Easing: What Does This Mean?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin (BTC) futures Open Interest metric dips as USDT reserves on CEXes are surging; less risk?
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 16:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Leverage Easing: What Does This Mean?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) traders now have larger U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) liquidity, so they do not need to use leverage aggressively. CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju showcases two indicators of potential "eased leverage" for Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives.

    Bitcoin (BTC) futures OI takes breath, CryptoQuant CEO says

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, experienced a rapid drop in Open Interest (OI) on futures exchanges. Per the chart published by CryptoQuant CEO and founder Ki Young Ju, BTC/USDT Open Interest to CEXes reserve ratio registered the most dramatic dip in months.

    This is a culmination of two processes. BTC-USDT futures open interest (a USD-denominated volume of contracts that have not been settled yet) is down 7% from its peak.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the amount of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), a dominant stablecoin, stored on centralized exchanges (CEXes), increased by 32% in the past 30 days, data shows.

    HOT Stories
    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?
    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    Michael Saylor Mystifies BTC Community With 'Sons of Bitcoin' Message
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims

    These trends might result in reduced cascade liquidation risk if a large share of USDT deposited is allocated to futures trading. 

    Simply put, with more USDT reserves in store, traders do not have to borrow it when trading with leverage. This trend reduces the risk factors in the BTC/USDT pair.

    $500 million in crypto positions erased as BTC dips below $94,500

    At the same time, the latest trading session was brutal for cryptocurrency bulls. In total, almost $500 million across all trading pairs were liquidated. More than 60% of this amount were longs.

    Bitcoin (BTC) positions are responsible for $90 million liquidated, while Ethereum (ETH) contracts traders lost $80 million today.

    The Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed Index lost the Extreme Greed zone and stopped at 74/100.

    As of press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to stay above $100,000 for the third time in its history after a 4.5% overnight capitalization surge.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 16:00
    Coinbase Adds Three Major Crypto Listings, Ethereum and Solana in Focus
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 15:56
    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Crypto Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024 Ahead of Native L2 and DEX Launch
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Leverage Easing: What Does This Mean?
    Coinbase Adds Three Major Crypto Listings, Ethereum and Solana in Focus
    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD