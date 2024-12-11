Dogecoin Founder Slams Crypto in Recent Hot Statement: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto and a person who co-founded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin eleven years ago, is well-known for his ironic statements or critiques towards crypto and the market that cryptocurrencies have formed since the inception of Bitcoin.

Dogecoin creator bashes crypto market turbulence

On December 10, Markus made such a statement, bashing crypto on his X page. In it, Billy Markus did not hold back in language when describing the crypto market’s volatility.

On Tuesday, Dogecoin plummeted by more than 10% but then printed a 10.22% increase and is currently changing hands at $0.40424. Yesterday, DOGE found a bottom after the 25% price drop it had been facing since Sunday as it dropped from $0.48474.

Bitcoin also lost almost 6% since Sunday, dropping from roughly $100,410 to the $94,500 zone. Overnight, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency recovered 4.22%, rising back to be changing hands at $98,310 at the time of this writing.

Markus has often criticized the volatile nature of the crypto market, as prices first reach new highs and then suddenly crash, as Shibetoshi Nakamoto believes, for no clear reason. In his earlier tweets, he often shared that he does not believe why Bitcoin or other large cryptos begin to rise or suddenly fall down, shedding a lot of value.

In another recent tweet, Shibetoshi Nakamoto also took a jab at non-fungible tokens (NFTs), saying that “the biggest problem with NFTs is whatever dumb f** decided to call them NFTs.” His hatred towards these digital assets has also been known widely first on Twitter, then on Elon Musk’s X. In 2023, he called NFT lovers “mentally ill”, even though Markus has launched several of his own NFT collections.

146.5 million DOGE deposit stuns Robinhood

Prominent cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has spotted that over the past twenty hours, the popular investment platform Robinhood, which deals with the stock market, commodities, and crypto, has received an impressive deposit of almost 150 million DOGE.

Two transactions were made to that trading and investment venue: one carried 61,160,251 DOGE worth $23,493,325 and the other one shoveled 85,430,198 DOGE valued at $32,932,934 at the time of the initiated transaction. Both transfers were conducted from anonymous blockchain addresses.

Dogecoin remains on the top-ten list of cryptos with a market cap of more than $59 billion.