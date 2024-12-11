Billionaire Peterffy: 'Anybody Who Does Not Have Bitcoin Should Have Some Bitcoin'

Thomas Peterffy, the founder of Connecticut-headquartered brokerage firm Interactive Brokers, has stated that people should hold "some Bitcoin" during a recent interview with Bloomberg Television.

That said, he has recommended against having too much exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.

"So, I think that anybody who does not have Bitcoin should have some Bitcoin, but not too much," Peterffy said.

The billionaire believes that people should put 2% to 3% of their net worth into Bitcoin.

However, investing anyone to invest more than 10% of their assets in the flagship cryptocurrency would be "too dangerous."

The Interactive Brokers founder was initially critical of Bitcoin, arguing that the cryptocurrency had to be kept away from the "real economy" following reports of CME preparing to launch Bitcoin futures. He went as far as predicting that Bitcoin could end up bringing down the entire economy.

Peterffy then changed his tune, revealing that he was a cryptocurrency holder back in July 2021. He stated that he had invested "a little bit" of money in crypto. Back then, he said that there was "a small chance" of crypto emerging as a dominant currency.

In November 2022, Peterffy said that he was surprised by the fact that Bitcoin did not experience a steeper correction following the rapid implosion of the FTX crypto empire.

Interactive Brokers, which is known as America's largest electronic trading platform, launched cryptocurrency trading back in 2021 for Bitcoin and several altcoins.