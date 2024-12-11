Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Crypto market recovering from earlier sell-offs, here's how Solana can outshine
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 15:56
    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto market recently suffered a short-term setback, losing its upward momentum. Top cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), were not left out of the volatility. SOL's price fell to a low of between $215 and $220 on the daily chart earlier this week.

    Advertisement

    Solana’s price rebound

    However, Solana has turned and is trading amid definitive bullish momentum. 

    As of this writing, the SOL price was trading at $225.43, experiencing a 4.25% increase in the last 24 hours. Many analysts speculate this surge is just the beginning of Solana's price recovery.

    Related
    Solana-Based Meme Coin Factory Banned in UK
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 16:15
    Solana-Based Meme Coin Factory Banned in UK
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Solana's performance surpasses other top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bitcoin's price slightly increased by 0.69% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum surged 0.2% within the same time frame. This trend has ignited optimism among investors that SOL could lead the next market rebound.

    Historically, SOL has demonstrated the ability to recover quickly after market corrections, frequently propelled by community-driven hype. 

    Bullish indicators sparking investors' optimism 

    Moreover, Solana has gained ground across critical performance indicators. According to DefiLlama data, Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) has surged to $9.103 billion. 

    This indicates a higher level of user trust in a platform's security and reliability. SOL's price is expected to increase as investors demonstrate confidence by locking more assets into the platform.

    Related
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 14:44
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Another key metric suggesting a bullish outlook is Solana’s Futures Open Interest (OI). Within the last 24 hours, this metric increased by 2.18% to $5.17 billion, according to CoinGlass. This increase reflects heightened engagement and confidence in its market potential as investors speculate on Solana’s future price direction.

    Solana's price outlook remains bullish, driven by a rising TVL in DeFi, hype around the spot SOL ETF, an active developer community, increasing OI and positive market sentiment. These metrics collectively suggest that SOL could be on track for new all-time highs and lead the next market's rebound.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 15:53
    Ripple CTO Reveals Two Best Things About Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Crypto Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024 Ahead of Native L2 and DEX Launch
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Can Solana (SOL) Lead This New Market Rebound?
    Ripple CTO Reveals Two Best Things About Bitcoin (BTC)
    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD