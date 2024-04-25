Advertisement
    BloFin Sponsors TOKEN2049 Dubai, Launches Major Side Event: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Here’s how BloFin cryptocurrency exchange supported one of most anticipated events in cryptocurrency segment, together with its long-term partners
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 10:30
    BloFin Sponsors TOKEN2049 Dubai, Launches Major Side Event: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BloFin, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, completed its ambitious sponsorship program at TOKEN2049, the most anticipated crypto event of Q2, 2024. Besides overall support for the conference program, it hosted WhalesNight AfterParty 2024 for hundreds of guests.

    BloFin became TOKEN2049 sponsor in 2024: Details

    BloFin, a premium cryptocurrency exchange platform, proudly announced its platinum sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Dubai and its exclusive side event: WhalesNight AfterParty 2024. Following its previous role as the Gold Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Singapore, the BloFin team obtained platinum sponsorship this year and continued to shine on this stage, with its enthusiasm and dedication to the cryptocurrency industry. 

    Per the statement of its team, BloFin successfully sponsored TOKEN2049 Dubai this April. The conference witnessed an extraordinary gathering of industry leaders, enthusiasts, KOLs and innovators from various segments of the cryptocurrency, blockchain and AI scenes. 

    For Blofin, this method of participation in the event not only reaffirmed its focus on fostering innovation within the blockchain ecosystem but also demonstrated its dedication to driving industry development forward.

    The TOKEN2049 conference registered the participation of leading actors from the cryptocurrency and blockchain segments.

    For instance, Pavel Durov and Paolo Ardoino announced an integration between The Open Network (TON), Telegram Messenger and Tether Limited. U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin debuts on TON, together with other stablecoins from Tether’s ecosystem of assets.

    BloFin’s side event made waves among conference and attendees

    As part of the conference, BloFin hosted the highly anticipated WhalesNight AfterParty 2024, promising an unforgettable evening of networking and celebration. 

    The event was among the most remarkable gatherings during the conference and was covered by dozens of influencers. Besides unrivaled networking opportunities, attendees of WhalesNight AfterParty 2024 were able to attend the show and speak to KOLs in person.

    BloFin
    Image by BloFin

    Also, the Dubai WhalesNight offered the BloFin team a valuable opportunity to meet with users and friends.

    Matt, CEO of BloFin, shared his impressions and expressed his excitement for the WhalesNight AfterParty:

    We understand the importance of trust. We will continue to provide our users with safe, reliable, and fast services. 

    As we continue to expand our reach and enhance our offerings, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals and institutions to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Together, we embark on an exciting journey towards the future.

    The next TOKEN2049 event will be organized in Q4, 2024, in Singapore. It is expected to become Asia’s major crypto gathering in late 2024.

    BloFin highlights the role of media partners

    BloFin extends its gratitude to its esteemed media partners, including U.Today, BeInCrypto, CoinTelegraph MENA and Crypto.news, whose support has been instrumental in promoting this event. Additionally, BloFin appreciates the steadfast support and participation of its significant partners, KOLs and attendees.

    As covered by U.Today previously, BloFin is a cryptocurrency futures exchange with the fastest-growing user base in the segment. It offers futures trading on 320+ USDT-based pairs with up to 100x leverage. Also, the BloFin ecosystem features various automated trading instruments, including the likes of spot trading, copy trading, earning, API access and more.

    Ensuring industry-leading user fund security, BloFin has teamed up with Web3 infrastructure vendor Fireblocks to safeguard users' assets.

    #Blofin
