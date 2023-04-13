Blofin Futures Exchange Launches Copy Trading Module, Welcomes First Users

With the trading engine module launched, crypto owners can try all copy trading instruments offered by Blofin platform in 2023. Master traders and affiliate campaign participants can start earning with Blofin.

Blofin launches copy trading, invites crypto enthusiasts to try it

The team of high-performance crypto trading platform Blofin started its beta testing campaign on April 1, 2023; U.Today participated in beta for the exchange.

In order to stress test all instruments, features and nodes available with Blofin , its team invited 30+ key opinion leaders in the cryptocurrency and blockchain segments. Besides the copy trading program, they aslo experimented with futures contracts, copy trading and affiliate programs, as well as with welcome bonuses. The testers spoke highly of the integration of the Blofin platform.

Top-tier cryptocurrency influencers shared their feedback on social media and provided comprehensive reviews on how to register an account on Blofin and start trading with the exchange.

Some of them even managed to try both master trader mode and copier tooling, two crucial features on Blofin.

New income opportunities for professional traders

In order to open a master trading account, an account that can offer its strategies to be copied by newcomers in crypto, users need to sign up on Blofin . Also, to obtain this type of account, new users need to provide an overview of their previous trading experience.

In master trader mode, all futures contracts are available, including the likes of USDT-Margin perpetual contracts. Customers can trade the largest cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and major proof-of-stake (PoS) coins Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), with impressive leverage of up to 20x.

Besides "regular" profits from successfully closed positions, master traders can get numerous bonuses for sharing their experience with newcomers. Namely, they can earn 10% of profits obtained by their copiers. No limits are imposed for this campaign.

Also, master traders can benefit from a multi-level referral program. Once they obtain referral links, they can start getting up to a 50% commission of trading fees from new referrals. This is how cryptocurrency influencers can monetize their social media exposure and credibility.

Last but not least, professional traders can get exclusive perks from Blofin and see their feedback prioritized by the customer support department. All master traders can leverage Blofin marketing channels to increase the visibility of their accounts and websites, which is a significant boost of personal brand awareness.

Blofin offers newcomers unmatched way to start crypto journey

In the copy trading module, newcomers can easily mimic the trading strategies of masters. Just like crypto professionals, newcomers can enjoy trading with up to 20x leverage. With $100 deposited, they can open positions valued at $2,000 in equivalent.

This is a valuable option for traders with only a basic level of market understanding. Users can learn from the best in the segment and reduce the risks of losing money during the first months of trading and investing.

As Blofin platform provides a transparent leaderboard for master traders, copiers can easily find the most experienced one and follow them directly.

As covered by U.Today previously, Blofin futures trading ecosystem was unveiled in January 2023. Crypto holders can trade perpetual contracts on all major cryptos through an intuitive dashboard. Blofin is backed by SIG, Matrix Partner, Draper Dragon, and more, the most influential Asian investors in Web3 markets.