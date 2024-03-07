BloFin Exchange Becomes TOKEN2049 Dubai 2024 Platinum Sponsor, Announces Side Events

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A year ago, the exchange supported TOKEN2049 as a Golden Sponsor. Besides its generous sponsorship program, BloFin is ready to host massive side events for cryptocurrency professionals.

Crypto exchange BloFin becomes TOKEN2049 Dubai 2024 Platinum Sponsor

BloFin, a tier-1 global crypto derivatives exchange, has just revealed its platinum sponsorship for the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Dubai 2024, a premier crypto event. This sponsorship marks a significant milestone for BloFin , following its successful participation as a Gold Sponsor at TOKEN2049, the premier blockchain event in Singapore in 2023.

BloFin is dedicated to furthering the blockchain industry's growth and development by partnering once again with TOKEN2049. As a Platinum Sponsor, BloFin aims to showcase its commitment to innovation, technology and community engagement within the blockchain ecosystem.

BloFin CEO Matt Hu, is highlighting the significance of attending TOKEN2049 in Dubai as a platinum sponsor for his platform in terms of visibility, community management and marketing strategy:

Bitcoin is being heralded as the modern-day gold, while Dubai is on the rise as the world's new financial epicenter. Dubai Token2049 presents an unparalleled platform for dialogue, not just for us, but for global users as well. As one of the most rapidly expanding exchanges, BloFin is excited to showcase our breakthroughs in product innovation, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled security measures. We're not stopping there; BloFin is committed to ongoing investment in our product suite, technological advancements, security protocols, and operational efficiencies to ensure our users receive nothing but the most exceptional and dependable services. Join us at Dubai Token2049 to witness the future of finance, today

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2023, BloFin expanded its services suite with a newbie-friendly copy trading module.

BloFin WhalesNight invite-only side event welcomes crypto fans

Besides the mentioned sponsorship initiative, BloFin is going to organize an exclusive WhalesNight AfterParty . Scheduled to be held at the scenic Sobe Dubai Rooftop Sundowner, the event will commence at 7:30 p.m. (UTC+4) on April 18, 2024.

The BloFin WhalesNight AfterParty will see the participation of crypto segment leaders, BloFin Whales (influencers) and BloFin VIPs from around the world. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, exciting news and valuable networking opportunities in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.

The WhalesNight AfterParty will serve as an exclusive networking platform for influential players on the Web3 scene.