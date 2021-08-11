BitDAO Releases BIT Token in Collaboration with Sushi MISO: Details

Vladislav Sopov
Core native governance asset of BitDAO will debut on SushiSwap (SUSHI) through MISO launchpad
BitDAO Releases BIT Token in Collaboration with Sushi MISO: Details
BitDAO, a novel decentralized autonomous organization backed by iconic investor Peter Thiel and mainstream derivatives trading platform ByBit, is ready to list its BIT token on SushiSwap (SUSHI).

MISO lists BitDAO's BIT asset on SushiSwap (SUSHI)

According to the official announcement shared in BitDAO's social media channels and blog, its BIT token will be listed on top-tier Ethereum-based DEX SushiSwap (SUSHI) through MISO, a one-click SUSHI-centric launchpad.

BitDAO is a platform focused on building new-gen solutions for on-chain governance, supporting promising cryptocurrency teams, distributing community grants between products that are public goods for the decentralization industry.

The Minimal Initial SushiSwap Offering (MISO) is a one-click dashboard that allows all Ethereum-based tokens to debut on SushiSwap (SUSHI), one of the most popular mainstream noncustodial exchanges.

SushiSwap DAO is the first DeFi-centric decentralized autonomous organization that collaborates with BitDAO; it provides technical support for BitDAO's operations.

200 million BIT available, price starts at $2

BIT tokens will be distributed based on the "Dutch Auction" principle. A total of 180 million BIT tokens will be available for purchase with Ethereum (ETH), while 20 million tokens can be purchased with SUSHI, a core native asset of SushiSwap DEX.

The auction starts on Aug. 16 at 1:00 p.m. UTC and concludes on Aug. 30 at 1:00 p.m. UTC. For both Ether-based and SUSHI-based programs, the initial price is set at approximately $2 per BIT token.

Early bidders can receive an additional welcome airdrop bonus of up to 40 percent of their allocations. The most lucrative bonuses will be allocated for the first 10 percent of applicants.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

