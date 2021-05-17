Coinbase Wallet Debuts Browser Extension for Connecting to Uniswap, SushiSwap and Other DeFi Applications

News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 19:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase Wallet is venturing into CeDeFi with a browser new extension that allows users to connect to DeFi applications
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Coinbase Wallet has moved to bridge centralized and decentralized finance with a new browser extension that allows its users to connect to various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications Uniswap, Aave, and SushiSwap.

The extension eliminates the need of scanning QR codes every time one wants to open a dapp since it automatically saves one's account data.  

Users will be able to conduct transactions from their desktop browser, but they will have to confirm them from their smartphone app. 

The company states that it will further engage with the DeFi ecosystem to make it more accessible:  

We want to empower millions of more customers to engage in the exciting world of dapps and the larger crypto ecosystem. To do this, we’ll continue to take steps to provide greater ease of use and accessibility with new developments and offerings like the Coinbase Wallet extension.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

05/17/2021 - 19:35


