Coinbase Wallet Debuts Browser Extension for Connecting to Uniswap, SushiSwap and Other DeFi Applications

Coinbase Wallet is venturing into CeDeFi with a browser new extension that allows users to connect to DeFi applications

Coinbase Wallet has moved to bridge centralized and decentralized finance with a new browser extension that allows its users to connect to various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications Uniswap, Aave, and SushiSwap.

The extension eliminates the need of scanning QR codes every time one wants to open a dapp since it automatically saves one's account data.

Users will be able to conduct transactions from their desktop browser, but they will have to confirm them from their smartphone app.

The company states that it will further engage with the DeFi ecosystem to make it more accessible: