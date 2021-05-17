Coinbase Wallet Debuts Browser Extension for Connecting to Uniswap, SushiSwap and Other DeFi Applications

Coinbase Wallet has moved to bridge centralized and decentralized finance with a new browser extension that allows its users to connect to various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications Uniswap, Aave, and SushiSwap.
The extension eliminates the need of scanning QR codes every time one wants to open a dapp since it automatically saves one's account data.
Users will be able to conduct transactions from their desktop browser, but they will have to confirm them from their smartphone app.
The company states that it will further engage with the DeFi ecosystem to make it more accessible:
We want to empower millions of more customers to engage in the exciting world of dapps and the larger crypto ecosystem. To do this, we’ll continue to take steps to provide greater ease of use and accessibility with new developments and offerings like the Coinbase Wallet extension.