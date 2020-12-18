Bitcoiners Celebrating #HODLDay. See The Post That Started It

News
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 17:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This forum post started the Bitcoin HODLing mantra seven years ago
Bitcoiners Celebrating #HODLDay. See The Post That Started It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

This day marks the seven-year anniversary of the HODL meme that remains an integral part of the Bitcoin culture. 

HODL

The legendary misspelling was invented by Bitcoin Talk member GameKyuubi who casually decided to drunk post on the bitcointalk.org forum on Dec. 18, 2013. 

Back then, the cryptocurrency crashed almost 40 percent in just one day. In the post, entitled "I AM HODLING," the HODL guy ranted about holdings his position in spite of this his poor trading skills.  

What really happened

In a January 2019 interview with Coindesk, Mr. HODL described the exact moment he typed the post that cemented him into the Bitcoin lore:  

“I was talking with my girlfriend at the time, trying to trade Bitcoin with my laggy phone app...and, like, the API for whatever I was using at the time...was just super laggy...I just went back to my room and started drinking.”

He added that he didn’t view Bitcoin as a strictly speculative investment, rather considering it as a store of value.  

The HODL guy is, of course, aware of his celebrity status within the cryptocurrency community:     

“For me, personally, it’s very weird. Like, I can walk into a Bitcoin meet-up and just introduce myself as the “HODL guy” and everyone knows who I am.”    

Related "HODL" Meme Now Dates Back to Very First Bitcoin Transaction
Related
"HODL" Meme Now Dates Back to Very First Bitcoin Transaction

More than a meme  

HODLing went on to become more than just a meme. It transcended into the matra of staunch Bitcoin believers.

Over these years, it has also proven to be the most effective investment strategy. The leading cryptocurrency is up a stunning 5,082 percent since the historic post. 

This year, HODL Day came just days after Bitcoin reached a significant milestone by finally smashing through the $20,000 level.    

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Holders Confident Despite Steep 5 Percent Correction, Exchange Reserves Show
Opinions
12/12/2020 - 21:30

Bitcoin Holders Confident Despite Steep 5 Percent Correction, Exchange Reserves Show

Joseph Young
article image Grayscale Now Holds $13 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Cryptocurrencies
News
12/15/2020 - 06:00

Grayscale Now Holds $13 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Cryptocurrencies

Alex Dovbnya
article image Billionaire Glenn Hutchins Explains Why Bitcoin Is No Longer a Bubble
News
12/16/2020 - 15:19

Billionaire Glenn Hutchins Explains Why Bitcoin Is No Longer a Bubble

Alex Dovbnya