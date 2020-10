Bitcoin has just surged to its highest level since Sept. 21 on the Square news

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $201 bln, is currently flirting with the $11,000 level after hitting an intraday high of $10,957 on the Bitstamp exchange at 14:51 UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

The bellwether cryptocurrency has seen a strong uptick in trading volumes over the past few hours.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin started breaking out on the news about Square, a publicly listed company that is worth over $81 bln, investing $50 bln into BTC.