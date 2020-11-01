Bitcoin Censored on Facebook

News
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 10:23
Alex Dovbnya
Facebook has renewed its cryptocurrency crackdown by banning the Bitcoin hashtag
Bitcoin Censored on Facebook
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In what appears to be a renewed effort to clamp down on the cryptocurrency industry, social media goliath Facebook has started banning the #Bitcoin hashtag. 

Considering that the hashtag for Facebook-backed #Libra stablecoin still works just fine, the Bitcoin community was naturally left indignant by this glaring act of censorship.  

Facebook
Image by r/Bitcoin

Dorsey gets Bitcoin right  

Facebook and Twitter were both front and center during last week's Senate hearing, with Republicans grilling its executives, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, for allegedly silencing conservative voices.

When it comes to crypto, the two chief executives went in completely opposite directions. The Bitcoin hashtag is the only thing in Dorsey’s Twitter bio. Zuckerberg, instead of embracing the decentralized digital money, drew the ire of regulators and politicians with its highly controversial Libra project that could become a dominant international currency.

Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, dismissed the idea of joining the crumbling Libra Association last year:       

“Hell no. [...] Nothing within Libra had to be a cryptocurrency to do what they wanted to do.”

Facebook started banning cryptocurrency advertisement on its platform in January 2018 but then decided to relax it five months later.

Twitter also moved to prohibit crypto ads in March 2018 in spite of Dorsey’s pro-Bitcoin stance. Recently, Lolli CEO Alex Adelman criticized the dual CEO for not allowing his company to run ads.

Related Bitcoin Scams Spell Legal Trouble for Facebook with Yet Another Court Case
Related
Bitcoin Scams Spell Legal Trouble for Facebook with Yet Another Court Case

Facebook is inundated with Bitcoin scams

The most likely reason behind Facebook’s animosity towards Bitcoin is the abundance of cryptocurrency scams on its platform.  

As reported by U.Today, multiple prominent personalities — from Dutch TV mogul John de Mol to MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis — have successfully sued the social media giant for failing to remove scam ads with their names and photos.

Shames in the likes of “Bitcoin Revolution” and “Bitcoin Profit” are notorious for sucking money out of Facebook users, and they have nothing to do with the cryptocurrency.     

Notably, hashtags for other notable cryptocurrencies and even blatant scams such as #OneCoin are still allowed.

#Bitcoin News#Mark Zuckerberg
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

British Grandma Loses £65,000 to Crypto Scammers British Grandma Loses £65,000 to Crypto Scammers
News
11 minutes ago

British Grandma Loses £65,000 to Crypto Scammers

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Market Shows Signs of Confusion as Outflows and Inflows Rise Bitcoin Market Shows Signs of Confusion as Outflows and Inflows Rise
Opinions
6 days ago

Bitcoin Market Shows Signs of Confusion as Outflows and Inflows Rise

Joseph Young
Next Stellar Test Network Reset to Take Place Tomorrow Next Stellar Test Network Reset to Take Place Tomorrow
News
4 days ago

Next Stellar Test Network Reset to Take Place Tomorrow

Alex Dovbnya