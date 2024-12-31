Binance’s CZ Doesn’t Know What Next Big Thing in Crypto Is

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of Binance, claims that he has no idea what the next big thing in crypto is going to be. "Frankly, I don't know," he said on social media.

CZ, whose net worth is estimated to be $65 billion, claims that he is trying to help with as many projects as possible.

Back in May, CZ announced a new education initiative called Giggle Academy.

Despite stepping away from his CEO role last year after pleading guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, he is still a very influential person in the cryptocurrency industry.

It is worth noting that the Canadian entrepreneur remains Binance's biggest shareholder.

Earlier this month, CZ stated that a live demo was worth a thousand pitches. "Many people try to pitch me their project at conferences, often while taking a selfie with me. It doesn't work. I am not smart enough to understand a project in a few seconds," he said.

He believes that a live demo should be done by a third party on a live platform instead of a special demo environment. "I don't have much imagination, so I need to see the product," he added.

In November, CZ opined that meme coin projects were getting "a little" weird, urging developers to focus on "real applications using blockchains." That said, he clarified that he was not trying to end the meme coin craze. "Everyone has their choice on what to invest or hold. Just encouraging more builders," he said.

The Binance CEO remains bullish on Bitcoin

While CZ is pondering about the next big thing in crypto, Binance CEO Richard Teng recently said that he remains bullish on crypto.

He has correctly predicted that Bitcoin would be trading above $80,000 by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin peaked above $108,000.