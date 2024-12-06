Binance Announces New Listings for Solana and Ethereum Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance , announced the listing of two new tokens - Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA), with seed tag applied. The listings are set to commence trading today, on Dec. 6, 2024, with the trading pairs ACX/USDT and ORCA/USDT.

Deposits for both tokens are now open in preparation for trading. The seed tag signifies that these tokens represent innovative projects with potentially higher volatility and risks compared to more established assets.

What are those?

Across Protocol is an Ethereum-based optimistic insured bridge, designed to facilitate seamless token transfers between Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. It operates via a decentralized network of relayers that fund user deposits, secured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum . Refunds are processed using UMA’s Optimistic Oracle, ensuring both cost efficiency and speed for users.

Orca, on the other hand, is a general-purpose Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to swap assets, provide liquidity and earn yield through a user-friendly interface. Orca also serves as a versatile tool for developers, allowing projects to integrate its swapping, farming and on-chain data capabilities directly into their decentralized applications.

Following the announcement, the price of ORCA and ACX tokens literally skyrocketed, gaining 83.83% and 223.53%, respectively, literally in minutes.