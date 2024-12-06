Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Binance Announces New Listings for Solana and Ethereum Tokens

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    World's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, lists two hype coins, with Solana and Ethereum in focus
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 12:16
    Binance Announces New Listings for Solana and Ethereum Tokens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced the listing of two new tokens - Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA), with seed tag applied. The listings are set to commence trading today, on Dec. 6, 2024, with the trading pairs ACX/USDT and ORCA/USDT.

    Advertisement

    Deposits for both tokens are now open in preparation for trading. The seed tag signifies that these tokens represent innovative projects with potentially higher volatility and risks compared to more established assets. 

    Related
    What Does $100,000 for Bitcoin Really Mean? Binance CEO Explains
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 16:04
    What Does $100,000 for Bitcoin Really Mean? Binance CEO Explains
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Crosses 100 Million Transactions in Epic November Growth
    'Dream Came True': Schiff Reveals What's Next After $100,000 Bitcoin
    Michael Saylor Reveals How 80% Bitcoin Crash Could Be Possible: Details
    Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive

    What are those?

    Across Protocol is an Ethereum-based optimistic insured bridge, designed to facilitate seamless token transfers between Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. It operates via a decentralized network of relayers that fund user deposits, secured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum. Refunds are processed using UMA’s Optimistic Oracle, ensuring both cost efficiency and speed for users.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Orca, on the other hand, is a general-purpose Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to swap assets, provide liquidity and earn yield through a user-friendly interface. Orca also serves as a versatile tool for developers, allowing projects to integrate its swapping, farming and on-chain data capabilities directly into their decentralized applications.

    Following the announcement, the price of ORCA and ACX tokens literally skyrocketed, gaining 83.83% and 223.53%, respectively, literally in minutes. 

    Related
    Made Lots of Money on Bitcoin at $100k? Ex-Binance CZ: ‘No, Not Exactly’
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 09:23
    Made Lots of Money on Bitcoin at $100k? Ex-Binance CZ: ‘No, Not Exactly’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Interestingly, both projects can be considered small in the crypto realm, which reflects the updated Binance policy regarding listings, with refusal to add high-market-cap projects with a small diluted supply and abnormal concentration among major holders. Perhaps that is why we see that both ORCA and ACX did not experience a sell-off after being listed on Binance, but rather the upward momentum continued.

    #Binance #Ethereum #Solana #Ethereum News #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 12:09
    Cardano Crosses 100 Million Transactions in Epic November Growth
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 11:59
    11 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What to Expect
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces New Listings for Solana and Ethereum Tokens
    Cardano Crosses 100 Million Transactions in Epic November Growth
    11 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What to Expect
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD