Analyzing Bullish Potential of BNB (BNB) and Sandbox (SAND), Meme Moguls (MGLS) Set For Final Presale

Following the uncertain market trajectories of tokens in the crypto market, investors have chosen to invest in top meme coins. Token plans on hitting higher tier exchanges soon. Meanwhile, BNB (BNB) and Sandbox (SAND) are witnessing varying price trajectories, with analysts projecting a rally for them in the coming days. More details below.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) Set for Final Stage of Presale

With Meme Moguls heading for the final stage of the presale, the platform has witnessed more inflow of investors. The platform has been actively pushing numerous presale stages in order to gain more traction.

Meme Moguls is a play to earn meme tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain. The MGLS token will act as an in-game currency and a governance token inside the Meme Moguls ecosystem.

The Ecosystem will create a training path for investors to become expert traders and learn from popular investors like Warren Buffett. The training is in the form of games, and investors are provided with virtual cash totaling $100,000, which they will turn into a cashable return using the knowledge gained from the gameplay.

The Meme Moguls is currently in the 5th stage of the presale, with the ERC20 token MGLS sold for just $0.0036. At stage 6 of the presale coming up soon, the token price will increase to $0.0042. Meanwhile, at every presale stage, the Meme Moguls platform will release $10,000 worth of MGLS tokens to users.

The tokens burn feature will ensure the remaining unpurchased tokens are redistributed to lucky winners as a reward, while the surplus tokens are burnt in a grand event to stabilize the price of tokens in circulation.

Can BNB (BNB) Reach $400 in Q1?

Following an extended bullish sentiment for the BNB (BNB) token, investors believe there's a substantial chance that the token will reach the $400 price mark before the end of March. For context, the BNB price has increased by over 9% within the last week. Also, the token has overseen a price rally of up to 22% over the last month.

These price movements have propelled BNB to trade above the $380 mark, as per the market chart. Meanwhile, the BNB trading volume has been on positive growth in the past week, further supporting the likelihood of the token reaching the $400 milestone before the end of the month.

The Sandbox (SAND) Stabilizes

The price trajectory of the Sandbox (SAND) shows the token is experiencing a slight dip, triggering fears of the return of the bear trend. For context, the market stats show that The Sandbox price hasn't returned any significant price gain within the last week. This is in contrast to Sandbox's slight 7% price gain in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Sandbox trading volume has been on a downtrend in the past week. This shows decreased market activity which analysts view could trigger a bullish sentiment in the coming days as the market is less liquid, but more volatile. However, It remains to be seen if Sandbox will slip fully into a bear trend in the coming weeks.

