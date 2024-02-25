Advertisement
AD

Analyzing Bullish Potential of BNB (BNB) and Sandbox (SAND), Meme Moguls (MGLS) Set For Final Presale

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Meme Moguls are ready for a final presale
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 12:17
Analyzing Bullish Potential of BNB (BNB) and Sandbox (SAND), Meme Moguls (MGLS) Set For Final Presale
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Following the uncertain market trajectories of tokens in the crypto market, investors have chosen to invest in top meme coins. Token plans on hitting higher tier exchanges soon. Meanwhile, BNB (BNB) and Sandbox (SAND) are witnessing varying price trajectories, with analysts projecting a rally for them in the coming days. More details below.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) Set for Final Stage of Presale

With Meme Moguls heading for the final stage of the presale, the platform has witnessed more inflow of investors. The platform has been actively pushing numerous presale stages in order to gain more traction.

Meme Moguls is a play to earn meme tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain. The MGLS token will act as an in-game currency and a governance token inside the Meme Moguls ecosystem. 

The Ecosystem will create a training path for investors to become expert traders and learn from popular investors like Warren Buffett. The training is in the form of games, and investors are provided with virtual cash totaling $100,000, which they will turn into a cashable return using the knowledge gained from the gameplay.

The Meme Moguls is currently in the 5th stage of the presale, with the ERC20 token MGLS sold for just $0.0036. At stage 6 of the presale coming up soon, the token price will increase to $0.0042. Meanwhile, at every presale stage, the Meme Moguls platform will release $10,000 worth of MGLS tokens to users.

The tokens burn feature will ensure the remaining unpurchased tokens are redistributed to lucky winners as a reward, while the surplus tokens are burnt in a grand event to stabilize the price of tokens in circulation. 

Can BNB (BNB) Reach $400 in Q1?

Following an extended bullish sentiment for the BNB (BNB) token, investors believe there's a substantial chance that the token will reach the $400 price mark before the end of March. For context, the BNB price has increased by over 9% within the last week. Also, the token has overseen a price rally of up to 22% over the last month. 

These price movements have propelled BNB to trade above the $380 mark, as per the market chart. Meanwhile, the BNB trading volume has been on positive growth in the past week, further supporting the likelihood of the token reaching the $400 milestone before the end of the month. 

The Sandbox (SAND) Stabilizes

The price trajectory of the Sandbox (SAND) shows the token is experiencing a slight dip, triggering fears of the return of the bear trend. For context, the market stats show that The Sandbox price hasn't returned any significant price gain within the last week. This is in contrast to Sandbox's slight 7% price gain in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Sandbox trading volume has been on a downtrend in the past week. This shows decreased market activity which analysts view could trigger a bullish sentiment in the coming days as the market is less liquid, but more volatile. However, It remains to be seen if Sandbox will slip fully into a bear trend in the coming weeks.

Visit Meme Moguls

#Meme Moguls
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters New Era, Community Excited
2024/02/25 12:24
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters New Era, Community Excited
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: XRP Is Really Dull
2024/02/25 12:24
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: XRP Is Really Dull
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image StarkNet (STRK) TVL Skyrockets to $1.32 Billion Post-Token Launch: Details
2024/02/25 12:24
StarkNet (STRK) TVL Skyrockets to $1.32 Billion Post-Token Launch: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters New Era, Community Excited
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: XRP Is Really Dull
StarkNet (STRK) TVL Skyrockets to $1.32 Billion Post-Token Launch: Details
Show all