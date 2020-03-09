170.7 Mln XRP Transferred as XRP Liquidity Surges to New All-Time Highs

Original article based on tweet

XRPL Monitor detects several gargantuan amounts of XRP transferred. Meanwhile the liquidity index of the coin has soared to new all-time highs in ODL corridors

Several gargantuan transactions were noticed on the XRP ledger as 170.7 mln of this cryptocurrency went on the move. Meanwhile, the index of the XRP liquidity has soared to new highs in the Philippines and Australia, showing that XRP adoption continues expanding.

That does not help the XRP price rise, however. At the time of writing, the coin is trading at $0.2097 (as per CoinMarketCap), having plunged along with the other top ten coins, following the decline of Bitcoin.

170.7 mln XRP gets moved

The XRPL Monitor account on Twitter has reported several mammoth-sized transactions on the third-largest currency, XRP, between corporate wallets and several crypto exchanges.

Those were conducted over the last few hours, totaling around 170.7 mln XRP. That’s 35,357,188 USD.

The analytical website Bithomp reveals that these funds were moved between digital exchanges, such as Coincheck, MXC, Bithumb and gate.io. Data on the rest of the transactions is available here.

XRP is becoming more liquid

As per data from Twitter, two ODL corridors have shown a major rise in XRP liquidity. In the Philippines corridor, which works via the Coins.ph exchange, XRP liquidity has surpassed the previous all-time high and now totals 7,451,863 versus 7,236,372.

The previous all-time high has also increased on the Australia-based BTC Markets exchange, where XRP trades against AUD.

The current ATH amounts to 6,338,609 versus the previous record of 6,287,402.

On both exchanges, only 54 percent of today’s trading has been performed.

Major XRP pusher sells her stash

Tiffany Hayden, a big XRP pusher, has taken to Twitter to let her followers know that she has sold her whole XRP stash. The reason for this, according to her, is:

“I sell assets that too many idiots hold.”

I’m not holding $XRP anymore, XRP supporters, so find something else to talk about.

From my mom just now. So fucking pathetic. pic.twitter.com/g9Jtoey5sC — Tiffany Hayden🧢 (@haydentiff) March 9, 2020