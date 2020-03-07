Back
XRP Liquidity Surges to Hit New Record as XRP Adoption Spreads Wider

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:34
  • Yuri Molchan

    The liquidity of the XRP digital asset reaches a new ATH on Coins.ph, while Ripple’s Bitso plans to grab a bigger share of the local remittance market

Contents

The adoption of the third largest currency keeps spreading thanks to Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) corridors. Three best-known of them so far are working in Mexico, Australia and the Philippines and were set up with the help from Ripple’s partner – the remittance behemoth MoneyGram.

Gradually, XRP liquidity rises in all of those corridors and today a new record was hit in the Philippines.

New ATH surpasses 6 million

The ODL corridor to the Philippines works via the local crypto exchange Coins.ph. Today, the XRP liquidity ATH left behind the previous record and hit the 6,041,940 mark.

XRP ATH

The ODL corridor in Australia (the BTC Markets exchange) is close to setting a new ATH as well – the result of today’s trading so far is 4,808,058 (that’s 42 percent), while the current all-time high totals 5,189,716.

Ripple’s partner targets a larger market share in Mexico

Previously, U.Today wrote about the partner of Ripple and MoneyGram, the Mexican digital platform Bitso, which helps to provide the ODL corridor to Mexico by converting XRP (initially bought with USD) into MXN.

Earlier this week, Ripple published data, which says that Bitso has been successfully introducing Ripple’s ODL technology to its partners it Mexico. In 2019, Bitso managed to obtain 1.5 percent of the remittance market in the region.

Now, it intends to largely increase its market share in this profitable industry.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 13:55
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Yesterday the Ethereum (ETH) network developer community had their most heated debate of the past month. They discussed the implementation of ProgPow.

Contents

Within the framework of the Ethereum Core Devs Meeting 82, which was held last night, the goal of the meeting of top-tier developers from the Ethereum (ETH) networks was to decide the fate of the Programmatic Proof-of-Work update implementation, designed to eliminate ASIC-mining in Ethereum (ETH).

The update that nobody wants

The call was prepared in the face of fierce resistance by the vast majority of Ethereum (ETH) project contributors. Their concerns were best captured by Vlad Zamfir, a veteran of Ethereum development and a Casper protocol co-author.

The advocates of ProgPoW insisted that it's much safer to prepare the transition towards Ethereum 2.0 with no ASIC-mining in the Ethereum network.

At the meeting yesterday, the pro-ProgPoW positions were pursued by the author of the Ethereum mining algorithm, Kristy-Leigh Minehan, and Michael Carter, developer and YouTube host. The two were opposed by Martin Köppelmann of GnosisPM and Matt Luongo of Thesis. Also, Ben DiFrancesco of Build Blockchain Tech proposed launching ProgPoW in a testnet environment (either special or Ropsten) without including it in the hardfork.

Not tonight

After all, the proposal to implement ProgPoW failed to progress beyond its current 'accepted' status and has not yet been added to the hardfork.

This most recent call dedicated to ProgPoW started with a recently unveiled design flaw in ProgPoW that allowed ASIC in hash mining with only slight code changes. It was disclosed one day before the meeting by a Japanese Ethereum (ETH) researcher.

Kristy-Leigh Minehan outlined that, according to her calculations, ASIC-miners were responsible for 40% of the Ethereum (ETH) mining capacity. With that said, Martin Köppelmann said that the Ethereum (ETH) community had been vocally against ProgPoW since the beginning of the 1.5-year discussion.

Ameen Soleimani of MolochDAO supported the compromise proposed by Mr. DiFrancesco. All in all, developers agreed that it's too risky to implement ProgPoW in terms of Ethereum (ETH) network security and integrity. As a result, the EIP on ProgPoW will remain as 'Accepted' for now and may be superseded by a new proposal.

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

