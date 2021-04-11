XRP Tokens Will Soon Be Able to Engage with DeFi Applications

Sun, 04/11/2021 - 07:42
Alex Dovbnya
WeChain is about to integrate XRP, enabling yield farming and liquidity mining
According to a recent announcement made by Wanchain CEO Jack Lu, decentralized cross-chain bridges for XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, are set to go live on the mainnet in the nearest future:

This means that XRP tokens can now be used for liquidity mining and yield farming.

The cross-chain integration will make it possible for XRP holders to engage with different applications on Wanchain and Ethereum.   

They will also be able to interact with Bitcoin and EOS, two previously added chains.

Ripple Can Replace XRP with Alternative, According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Emi Yoshikawa, vice president of global corporate strategy and operations at Ripple, said that she was excited to see the XRP ecosystem supporting new use cases:  

Exciting to see the XRP ecosystem getting further expanded to support new use cases such as DeFi.

