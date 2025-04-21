Vitalik Buterin's Post-Leadership Role at Ethereum Foundation Unveiled

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Taking to social media platform X, Ethereum Foundation (EF) Co-Executive Director Tomasz Stanczak has highlighted Vitalik Buterin’s role in the nonprofit organization. Vitalik Buterin, an Ethereum cofounder, generally contributes to the growth and development of the network.

Advertisement

Buterin's leadership position at EF

In his post, Stanczak explained Buterin's role at the Ethereum Foundation following the recent leadership overhaul.

According to Stanczak, the EF wants Vitalik to stop concentrating on day‑to‑day coordination or crisis response. They think this would free up more time for him to perform research and exploration.

Our discussions about the Layer 1 scaling roadmap have been extensive, and the feedback so far suggests that the community appreciates our ambition. Turning that ambition into reality now depends on the focus of the core development teams and researchers.



Following the recent… — Tomasz K. Stańczak (@tkstanczak) April 20, 2025

The co-executive director noted that Buterin accelerates major long‑term breakthroughs whenever he shares insights or communicates a direction. He cited an instance of Buterin's recent posts on RISC‑V and zkVMs, which have sparked advanced, promising avenues. Another example is Buterin's writings on privacy, which have helped realign the community around the Ethereum Foundation’s core values.

While Stanczak acknowledged Buterin's leading position, he thinks it is time for other researchers to demonstrate their leadership prowess. He urged the community to begin reviewing posts and proposals from other researchers in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Stanczak pointed out that extensive work has been done on the layer-1 scaling roadmap. However, he said, the focus of the core development teams and researchers is important in bringing that ambition to reality.

What Ethereum Foundation is prioritizing

Still, he highlighted the foundation's key new focus. First, he said it will shift much of its research efforts toward near‑term goals. The goal is to address user experience and scaling challenges in the next two protocol upgrades.

Other key developments on the cusp for EF include support for layer-2 scaling, UX improvements and the Fusaka and Glamsterdam upgrades.

Furthermore, the foundation is exploring ways to onboard projects that are currently three to five years away. Stanczak added that posts from Ethereum’s top researchers help speed up the finalization of some of these projects.