    Vitalik Buterin's Post-Leadership Role at Ethereum Foundation Unveiled

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 13:11
    Ethereum Foundation dev reveals what's next for Vitalik Buterin amid leadership changes
    Vitalik Buterin's Post-Leadership Role at Ethereum Foundation Unveiled
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Taking to social media platform X, Ethereum Foundation (EF) Co-Executive Director Tomasz Stanczak has highlighted Vitalik Buterin’s role in the nonprofit organization. Vitalik Buterin, an Ethereum cofounder, generally contributes to the growth and development of the network.

    Buterin's leadership position at EF

    In his post, Stanczak explained Buterin's role at the Ethereum Foundation following the recent leadership overhaul

    According to Stanczak, the EF wants Vitalik to stop concentrating on day‑to‑day coordination or crisis response. They think this would free up more time for him to perform research and exploration. 

    The co-executive director noted that Buterin accelerates major long‑term breakthroughs whenever he shares insights or communicates a direction. He cited an instance of Buterin's recent posts on RISC‑V and zkVMs, which have sparked advanced, promising avenues. Another example is Buterin's writings on privacy, which have helped realign the community around the Ethereum Foundation’s core values.

    While Stanczak acknowledged Buterin's leading position, he thinks it is time for other researchers to demonstrate their leadership prowess. He urged the community to begin reviewing posts and proposals from other researchers in the Ethereum ecosystem.

    Stanczak pointed out that extensive work has been done on the layer-1 scaling roadmap. However, he said, the focus of the core development teams and researchers is important in bringing that ambition to reality.

    What Ethereum Foundation is prioritizing

    Still, he highlighted the foundation's key new focus. First, he said it will shift much of its research efforts toward near‑term goals. The goal is to address user experience and scaling challenges in the next two protocol upgrades.

    Other key developments on the cusp for EF include support for layer-2 scaling, UX improvements and the Fusaka and Glamsterdam upgrades. 

    Furthermore, the foundation is exploring ways to onboard projects that are currently three to five years away. Stanczak added that posts from Ethereum’s top researchers help speed up the finalization of some of these projects.

