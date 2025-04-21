Advertisement
    $90,000 Bitcoin Next? This Indicator Holds Clue

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 12:10
    Bitcoin reached highs of $87,799 in early trading session
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) recent range play resolved bullishly early Monday, shifting focus to $90,000, which had previously been a strong support level.

    Bitcoin's price soared beyond $87,000, breaking out of a weeklong consolidation range of $83,000 to $86,000. The bulls' renewed readiness to lead the price movement suggests that a major recovery of Bitcoin might be underway.

    According to on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin's recent price action suggests the potential for a continued move higher to the $90,000 mark. The $90,000-$92,000 range served as the floor for Bitcoin prices from December to early February. The support zone was eventually breached in late February, resulting in a fall to below $75,000 in April.

    According to IntoTheBlock, the cost-basis indicator clusters reveal little overhead supply below the $90,000 range, implying the market could advance quickly before a larger tranche of holders reaches break-even and begins taking profit.

    Bitcoin rebounds

    At press time, BTC was up 3.2% in the last 24 hours to $87,528, reaching its highest level since April 2. Bitcoin extended its recovery from April 19 to the third day, reaching $87,799 in early Monday. The move marked a resolution to recent range trading between $83,000 and $87,000. The rapid rise in the Bitcoin price to $87,000 appears to be driven by a decline in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which has fallen to a three-year low, and a rally in gold.

    As a result, the $90,000 mark is the initial next target. To reach this price level, Bitcoin might need to break decisively above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $88,245.

    The bullish forecast risks being invalidated if prices fall all the way down to $85,000, with Bitcoin potentially remaining in its previous trading range. Eyes will be on the daily SMA 50 at $84,066 to see if Bitcoin confirms it as support.

    #Bitcoin
