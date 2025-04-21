XRP Witnessing Bollinger Band Squeeze

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to trader and crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP, one of the top altcoins by market cap, is currently witnessing a Bollinger Band squeeze on its four-hour chart.

The Bollinger Bands are squeezing on the $XRP 4-hour chart, signaling that a major price move could be just around the corner. pic.twitter.com/Yeu0f71PPG — Ali (@ali_charts) April 20, 2025

Such a squeeze occurs when the Bollinger Bands are increasingly tight due to declining volatility during a period of consolidation.

This could potentially be a bullish development for the XRP token, which has been struggling to regain its bullish momentum. A Bollinger Band squeeze typically results in a strong breakout.

The token has already surged to an intraday high of $2.12, reaching its highest level since Apr. 16. The squeeze is already playing out, with a green candle breaking above the upper band.

The most recent price spike comes amid a broader cryptocurrency market rally.

Earlier today, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, surged to a one-month high of $87,465. It has rallied in lockstep with gold, benefiting from the weakness of the U.S. dollar. On Monday, the DXY index, which displays the strength of the greenback against other major fiat currencies, plunged to a three-year low of 92.2. Bloomberg's David Ingles claims that technical indicators look "terrible" for Bitcoin bulls as of now.

Other major altcoins are also performing on par with XRP. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB are both up by 1.6%.

Notably, the cryptocurrency market has seemingly decoupled from U.S. equities. Stock futures are currently in the red amid speculation about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell potentially being fired.