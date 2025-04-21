Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Witnessing Bollinger Band Squeeze

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 5:24
    XRP is seemingly poised for a breakout following a Bollinger Band squeeze
    Advertisement
    XRP Witnessing Bollinger Band Squeeze
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to trader and crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP, one of the top altcoins by market cap, is currently witnessing a Bollinger Band squeeze on its four-hour chart. 

    Advertisement

    Such a squeeze occurs when the Bollinger Bands are increasingly tight due to declining volatility during a period of consolidation.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Witnessing Bollinger Band Squeeze
    Bitcoin (BTC) Absolutely Getting Squeezed, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears Zero, Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Melting Away
    Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts
    Solana (SOL) to $200? Top Trader Breaks Silence With Epic New Price Prediction

    This could potentially be a bullish development for the XRP token, which has been struggling to regain its bullish momentum. A Bollinger Band squeeze typically results in a strong breakout. 

    Advertisement

    The token has already surged to an intraday high of $2.12, reaching its highest level since Apr. 16. The squeeze is already playing out, with a green candle breaking above the upper band.   

    Related
    Next Big XRP Move? Bollinger Bands Suggest These 2 Scenarios
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 12:51
    Next Big XRP Move? Bollinger Bands Suggest These 2 Scenarios
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The most recent price spike comes amid a broader cryptocurrency market rally. 

    Earlier today, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, surged to a one-month high of $87,465. It has rallied in lockstep with gold, benefiting from the weakness of the U.S. dollar. On Monday, the DXY index, which displays the strength of the greenback against other major fiat currencies, plunged to a three-year low of 92.2. Bloomberg's David Ingles claims that technical indicators look "terrible" for Bitcoin bulls as of now. 

    Other major altcoins are also performing on par with XRP. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB are both up by 1.6%. 

    Notably, the cryptocurrency market has seemingly decoupled from U.S. equities. Stock futures are currently in the red amid speculation about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell potentially being fired. 

    #XRP Price Prediction #John Bollinger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 21, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Absolutely Getting Squeezed, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears Zero, Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Melting Away
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 20, 2025 - 18:09
    Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Witnessing Bollinger Band Squeeze
    Bitcoin (BTC) Absolutely Getting Squeezed, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears Zero, Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Melting Away
    Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD