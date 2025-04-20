Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of financial education book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," is confident that the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket to at least $180,000 this year, according to the pundit's latest social media post.

The prominent businessman and author does not rule out Bitcoin clearing the $200,000 milestone this year.

Kiyosaki, who is known for his doom-laden predictions, recently took a victory lap following the tariff-induced stock market turbulence. Feeling vindicated, the financial commentator believes that the stock market crash that he warned about in his books is already here. He has been a consistent critic of the U.S. monetary system.

Recently, the financial commentator opined that those who invest in Bitcoin as well as precious metals (silver and gold) will come out of the "premeditated disaster" unscathed. He noted that the U.S. dollar was being "wiped out" as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of other fiat currencies, is being wiped out.

Even though Bitcoin briefly dipped below the $80,000 level, some analysts accurately noted that the cryptocurrency's performance was way stronger than expected.

According to CoinGecko data, it is currently trading at $84,569 after peaking at $108,786 in January.

Last month, Kiyosaki stated that he would be buying more Bitcoin after the U.S. moved to establish a strategic reserve with the leading cryptocurrency.