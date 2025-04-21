13,000 Institutions Hold Strategy Stock, Saylor Reveals

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has revealed that more than 13,000 institutions currently hold the shares of his company.

Ironically, Pennsylvania-based behemoth Vanguard Group, which is known for its staunchly anti-Bitcoin views , is the top MSTR holder with more than 16 million shares. However, it is worth noting that it reduced its stake by 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Some other top institutions that hold the Strategy stock include BlackRock, UBS Asset Management AG, State Street Global Advisors, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, and so on.

On top of that, 814,000 retail investors hold the red-hot stock in their accounts.

Overall, 55 million beneficiaries also have indirect exposure to MSTR shares via exchange-traded funds, pension funds, and so on.

As reported by U.Today , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) became part of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index in late 2024 after securing enormous gains during that year.

The MSTR stock is up by 5.73% on a year-to-date basis. Notably, it has outperformed the Nasdaq-100, which is down 13%.

The company has attracted significant attention this year due to its massive Bitcoin shopping spree, which has now pushed its total BTC holdings to more than 531,000 coins.