Crucial Warning Issued by Telegram's Durov, Addressing Global Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular Telegram messaging app that also includes a social media platform, has taken to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to address the community about the recent development that is directly related not only to Telegram but to all other messaging apps on the market.

Particularly, he addressed Telegram users residing in France — their privacy could be endangered once again.

France could ban encryption in messaging apps

Durov expressed heavy concerns about the situation with encrypted messages in communication apps in France. Last month, he tweeted, French authorities almost succeeded in banning encryption.

Advertisement

Last month, France nearly banned encryption. A law requiring messaging apps to implement a backdoor for police access to private messages was passed by the Senate. Luckily, it was shot down by the National Assembly. Yet 3 days ago the Paris Police Prefect advocated for it again. — Pavel Durov (@durov) April 21, 2025

A law that required developers to leave a back door to private messages for police to access was passed by the French Senate. However, the National Assembly rejected it.

According to Durov, the Paris Police Prefect has renewed its push for this law. Durov stated that unless this law is rejected once again, France may become the first country in which users will not be protected by privacy in their electronic correspondence.

He stressed that even countries that many believe to have few freedoms have never banned encrypted messages since developers cannot give any guarantee that the police will be the only ones who have access to those private messages.

Durov issues major warning, saying Telegram may leave France

“Once introduced, a backdoor can be exploited by other parties — from foreign agents to hackers,” Durov insists. In this case, every law-abiding citizen would lose their privacy and have their private messages compromised.

Besides, Durov is certain that, while this law is aimed at helping to prevent drug trafficking, it would not be very useful anyway. Since “criminals could still communicate securely through dozens of smaller apps — and become even harder to trace due to VPNs.”

This is why, as I’ve said before, Telegram would rather exit a market than undermine encryption with backdoors and violate basic human rights. Unlike some of our competitors, we don’t trade privacy for market share. — Pavel Durov (@durov) April 21, 2025

He underscored the importance of this threat to his own brainchild, Telegram, saying that should this law be passed and approved, Telegram “would rather exit a market than undermine encryption with backdoors and violate basic human rights.” Without naming any platforms in particular, Durov said that unlike them, Telegram does not trade privacy for market share. But the reference seems to be to Facebook and the scandals it faced roughly 10 years ago when it sold user data to advertisers without asking users’ permission.