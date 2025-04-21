Advertisement
    Crucial Warning Issued by Telegram's Durov, Addressing Global Community

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 11:48
    Telegram founder Durov addresses global community with crucial alert
    Crucial Warning Issued by Telegram's Durov, Addressing Global Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular Telegram messaging app that also includes a social media platform, has taken to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to address the community about the recent development that is directly related not only to Telegram but to all other messaging apps on the market.

    Particularly, he addressed Telegram users residing in France — their privacy could be endangered once again.

    France could ban encryption in messaging apps

    Durov expressed heavy concerns about the situation with encrypted messages in communication apps in France. Last month, he tweeted, French authorities almost succeeded in banning encryption.

    A law that required developers to leave a back door to private messages for police to access was passed by the French Senate. However, the National Assembly rejected it.

    According to Durov, the Paris Police Prefect has renewed its push for this law. Durov stated that unless this law is rejected once again, France may become the first country in which users will not be protected by privacy in their electronic correspondence.

    He stressed that even countries that many believe to have few freedoms have never banned encrypted messages since developers cannot give any guarantee that the police will be the only ones who have access to those private messages.

    Durov issues major warning, saying Telegram may leave France

    “Once introduced, a backdoor can be exploited by other parties — from foreign agents to hackers,” Durov insists. In this case, every law-abiding citizen would lose their privacy and have their private messages compromised.

    Besides, Durov is certain that, while this law is aimed at helping to prevent drug trafficking, it would not be very useful anyway. Since “criminals could still communicate securely through dozens of smaller apps — and become even harder to trace due to VPNs.”

    He underscored the importance of this threat to his own brainchild, Telegram, saying that should this law be passed and approved, Telegram “would rather exit a market than undermine encryption with backdoors and violate basic human rights.” Without naming any platforms in particular, Durov said that unlike them, Telegram does not trade privacy for market share. But the reference seems to be to Facebook and the scandals it faced roughly 10 years ago when it sold user data to advertisers without asking users’ permission.

    #Pavel Durov #Telegram
