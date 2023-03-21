XRP Price Analysis for March 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10%.

The price of XRP has started a sharp rise after the breakout of the local resistance at $0.3981. There are low chances of seeing ongoing growth from the current levels as buyers need more time to accumulate power. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $0.41-$0.42 is the more likely scenario.

On the bigger chart, the price has almost reached the resistance level at $0.4328. However, if the candle closes near this mark with no long wicks, traders may expect a breakout, followed by the blast to the $0.44 area.

XRP is also powerful on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). If bulls can fix above the resistance at 0.00001518, growth may continue to the 0.00001550 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.4236 at press time.