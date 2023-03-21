XRP Price Analysis for March 21

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10%.
The price of XRP has started a sharp rise after the breakout of the local resistance at $0.3981. There are low chances of seeing ongoing growth from the current levels as buyers need more time to accumulate power. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $0.41-$0.42 is the more likely scenario.
On the bigger chart, the price has almost reached the resistance level at $0.4328. However, if the candle closes near this mark with no long wicks, traders may expect a breakout, followed by the blast to the $0.44 area.
XRP is also powerful on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). If bulls can fix above the resistance at 0.00001518, growth may continue to the 0.00001550 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.4236 at press time.