Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 21

Tue, 03/21/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How powerful is XRP against other cryptocurrencies?
XRP Price Analysis for March 21
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The price of XRP has started a sharp rise after the breakout of the local resistance at $0.3981. There are low chances of seeing ongoing growth from the current levels as buyers need more time to accumulate power. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $0.41-$0.42 is the more likely scenario.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price has almost reached the resistance level at $0.4328. However, if the candle closes near this mark with no long wicks, traders may expect a breakout, followed by the blast to the $0.44 area.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

XRP is also powerful on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). If bulls can fix above the resistance at 0.00001518, growth may continue to the 0.00001550 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.4236 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SushiSwap (SUSHI) Token Price Drops on SEC Subpoena News
03/21/2023 - 18:25
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Token Price Drops on SEC Subpoena News
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Lagarde: Digital Euro Is Crucial for Payment Autonomy
03/21/2023 - 17:11
Lagarde: Digital Euro Is Crucial for Payment Autonomy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Airdrop for DAOs: Team Makes Things Clear
03/21/2023 - 16:30
Arbitrum (ARB) Airdrop for DAOs: Team Makes Things Clear
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov