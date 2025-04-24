Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Account Zero Explained: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 14:20
    This address stands out for a few reasons
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, Vet, an XRPL dUNL validator and cofounder of xrpcafe, shares a tidbit on XRP Ledger addresses. In particular, Vet referred to XRP Ledger's account zero: this address stands out for a few reasons, as it is a "black hole" address, which means it is neither owned nor controlled by anyone.

    Accounts in XRP Ledger are identifiable by an address in the base58 format. The address is derived from the account's master public key, which is itself derived from a secret key.

    Some addresses have unique importance or historical significance on the XRP Ledger. In many circumstances, these are "black hole" addresses, which do not derive from a known secret key. Because it is nearly impossible to determine a secret key from a single address, any XRP held via a black hole addresses is lost forever.

    XRP Ledger account zero, with the address "rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrhoLvTp," refers to a special address that represents the value 0 in the XRP Ledger's base58 encoding. In peer-to-peer communications, rippled uses this address as the issuer for XRP.

    XRP Ledger constantly evolving

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is constantly evolving to satisfy the demands of the community. Although features are the most visible of these changes, RippleX noted in a recent blog post that 80% of pull requests in the rippled GitHub repository were for nonfeature work over the last two years.

    The focus on nonfeature work is divided into four categories: memory use, peering, lock contention and test environments. The aim is to lower the entry point for participation and support several million transactions, accounts and trust lines in the future, for which optimizing memory use is critical.

    According to RippleX, the upcoming release 2.5.0 should result in significantly lower memory and bandwidth use for node operators, while work will continue on other nonfeature improvements that will be released as soon as they are ready.

    #XRPL
