DOGE Price Analysis for March 20

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coin keep rise going this week?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 20
Most of the coins have started the new week with a decline, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 1.20% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly time frame, the price is coming back to the local support level at $0.07307. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there are high chances of seeing a fall, followed by a sharp drop to the $0.072 zone.

On the bigger chart, the price keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. Until the rate is above the $0.07 zone, traders are more likely to see growth than decline. However, bulls need more time to gather energy for a midterm rise.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.072-$.076 can take place within the next few days.

The situation is different on the weekly chart, as the price is located closer to the resistance than to the support. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If this happens near the $0.075 mark and above, the breakout may lead to growth to the $0.08 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.07348 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

