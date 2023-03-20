Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 16:07
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins are likely to continue their growth?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started with the bears' pressure on as most of the coins are back to the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the exception to the rule, rising by 2.35% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly rising after the breakout of the vital resistance at $26,533. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate power for further growth. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $27,000-$28,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,892 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.04%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC); however, the price is located near the resistance, which means that bears are not going to give up so easily.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19

Until the rate is above the $1,742 mark, a continued rise is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,768 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 4.20%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $0.39 mark. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the current levels. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.38-$0.3850 is the more likely option until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.3807 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple CTO Slams This Crypto-Friendly Insolvent Bank, Gives Advice to His Twitter Followers
03/20/2023 - 15:44
Ripple CTO Slams This Crypto-Friendly Insolvent Bank, Gives Advice to His Twitter Followers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Balaji Srinivasan Bets on BTC at $1 Million in 90 Days, Robert Kiyosaki Says Global Financial Crisis Is Worsening, SHIB Lead Shares New Message in Bio: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/20/2023 - 15:43
Balaji Srinivasan Bets on BTC at $1 Million in 90 Days, Robert Kiyosaki Says Global Financial Crisis Is Worsening, SHIB Lead Shares New Message in Bio: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Prepares to Announce Its First Game: Details
03/20/2023 - 15:42
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Prepares to Announce Its First Game: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide