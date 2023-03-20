BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20

Original U.Today article

Which top coins are likely to continue their growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with the bears' pressure on as most of the coins are back to the red area.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the exception to the rule, rising by 2.35% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly rising after the breakout of the vital resistance at $26,533. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate power for further growth. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $27,000-$28,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,892 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.04%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC); however, the price is located near the resistance, which means that bears are not going to give up so easily.

Until the rate is above the $1,742 mark, a continued rise is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,768 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 4.20%.

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $0.39 mark. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the current levels. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.38-$0.3850 is the more likely option until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.3807 at press time.