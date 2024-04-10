Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Buzzes Over Growing XRP Ledger Community at Blockbuster Event

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CEO shares excitement on what's to come for XRP Ledger at key blockchain event
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 11:25
    Ripple CEO Buzzes Over Growing XRP Ledger Community at Blockbuster Event
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent high-profile event that drew the attention of the cryptocurrency community, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took the stage to share his excitement about the most recent developments, particularly the upcoming XRP Ledger stablecoin.

    Advertisement

    "It's great to be back at Paris Blockchain Week. I joined xrpl commons CEO David Bchiri on stage to discuss why Ripple is planning to launch a USD stablecoin later this year, growing the XRPL community, and crypto regulation," the Ripple CEO wrote on X.

    The fifth edition of one of Europe's largest blockchain events, Paris Blockchain Week, which is currently underway, provided an exciting opportunity for users and developers in the XRP Ledger community to learn about the latest in blockchain innovation, with engaging conversations and networking opportunities available throughout the event.

    The event served as a platform for Ripple to showcase its achievements and future ambitions.

    Related
    Ripple CEO to Share XRP Ledger Insights at Blockbuster Event: Details

    XRP Ledger has been steadily growing, both in terms of technology and community, and the Ripple CEO spoke about further growing the XRP Ledger community in his fireside chat with XRPL Commons President David Bchiri at the key event.

    Later this year, Ripple will launch a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the USD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

    Stablecoins serve as a key entry point to DeFi, and introducing an enterprise-grade stablecoin to XRP Ledger is expected to increase use cases, liquidity and opportunities for developers and users.

    Ripple stated that its foray into stablecoins was not only about innovation but also about contributing to the XRPL ecosystem and setting the groundwork for a more robust and diversified crypto landscape.

    In a significant milestone, XRP Ledger has well surpassed the five million account mark. According to XRPL services, an XRP Ledger explorer, the current XRPL account count is 5,156,602. This figure indicates the expanding adoption of the broader XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #XRPL #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies
    2024/04/10 11:21
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    2024/04/10 11:21
    Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses
    2024/04/10 11:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gaming, Stablecoins and Product Innovation Take the Stage at Sui Basecamp, Inaugural Global Conference for the Sui Ecosystem
    Raiser.co Partners with MetalCore to Provide Early Access for Web3 Gaming Enthusiasts
    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Buzzes Over Growing XRP Ledger Community at Blockbuster Event
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer: Bitcoin, Crypto and Cash Remain Key in Portfolio Hedging Strategies
    Cardano to Reach $1.7 in 300% ADA Price Rally, Analyst Predicts
    Show all