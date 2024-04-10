Ripple CEO Buzzes Over Growing XRP Ledger Community at Blockbuster Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent high-profile event that drew the attention of the cryptocurrency community, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took the stage to share his excitement about the most recent developments, particularly the upcoming XRP Ledger stablecoin.

Advertisement

It’s great to be back at @ParisBlockWeek -- I joined @xrpl_commons CEO David Bchiri on stage to discuss why Ripple is planning to launch a USD stablecoin later this year, growing the #XRPL community, and crypto regulation (of course!). pic.twitter.com/r2No7XmQZZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 10, 2024

"It's great to be back at Paris Blockchain Week. I joined xrpl commons CEO David Bchiri on stage to discuss why Ripple is planning to launch a USD stablecoin later this year, growing the XRPL community, and crypto regulation," the Ripple CEO wrote on X.

The fifth edition of one of Europe's largest blockchain events, Paris Blockchain Week, which is currently underway, provided an exciting opportunity for users and developers in the XRP Ledger community to learn about the latest in blockchain innovation, with engaging conversations and networking opportunities available throughout the event.

The event served as a platform for Ripple to showcase its achievements and future ambitions.

XRP Ledger has been steadily growing, both in terms of technology and community, and the Ripple CEO spoke about further growing the XRP Ledger community in his fireside chat with XRPL Commons President David Bchiri at the key event.

Later this year, Ripple will launch a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the USD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

Stablecoins serve as a key entry point to DeFi, and introducing an enterprise-grade stablecoin to XRP Ledger is expected to increase use cases, liquidity and opportunities for developers and users.

Ripple stated that its foray into stablecoins was not only about innovation but also about contributing to the XRPL ecosystem and setting the groundwork for a more robust and diversified crypto landscape.

In a significant milestone, XRP Ledger has well surpassed the five million account mark. According to XRPL services, an XRP Ledger explorer, the current XRPL account count is 5,156,602. This figure indicates the expanding adoption of the broader XRP Ledger ecosystem.