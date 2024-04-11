Crucial XRP Ledger (XRPL) AMM Amendment Goes Live on Mainnet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The newly launched Automated Market Maker (AMM) engine on XRP Ledger (XRPL) has received a major new update. Dubbed the "fixAMMOverflowOffer," the update was launched on the mainnet after a stress test voting period that saw it reach a 100% consensus.

XRPL AMM amendment

The fixAMMOverflowOffer was released in v2.1.1, and it hopes to fix the improper handling of large synthetic AMM offers in the payment engine. The XRP Ledger in itself is evolving at a very fast pace, a trend that has necessitated the launch of related engines that can help it match up with other competing layer-1 blockchain networks.

The AMM launch was one of the major ways the XRP Ledger registered its footing in the blockchain world, however, the launch was succeeded by a major technical glitch, one that triggered a backlash within the ecosystem. This glitch necessitated the bouts of updates the AMM is now getting.

With this update, the growing list of AMM Pools on XRP Ledger can better manage large swap requests on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) hosted on the XRPL. With this new functionality, some of the crucial points of the XRP Ledger hiccup can be averted altogether.

XRP Ledger and plans for validators

The XRP Ledger is evolving, and Ripple developers are doing all they can to permit the validators and other key stakeholders to have a good experience pitching tents on the platform.

As reported earlier by U.Today, there are updates underway that will directly impact validators on the XRP Ledger. Other crucial functionalities have also been introduced into the XRP Ledger, including the Clawback functionality that sought to protect developers and liquidity providers in the case of recorded theft on the network.

Other amendments of note include "fixDisallowIncomingV1" and "fixNFTokenReserve," both of which are yet to go live.