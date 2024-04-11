Advertisement
    Crucial XRP Ledger (XRPL) AMM Amendment Goes Live on Mainnet: Details

    article image
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) enhances AMM usability with latest update
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 11:16
    The newly launched Automated Market Maker (AMM) engine on XRP Ledger (XRPL) has received a major new update. Dubbed the "fixAMMOverflowOffer," the update was launched on the mainnet after a stress test voting period that saw it reach a 100% consensus.

    XRPL AMM amendment

    The fixAMMOverflowOffer was released in v2.1.1, and it hopes to fix the improper handling of large synthetic AMM offers in the payment engine. The XRP Ledger in itself is evolving at a very fast pace, a trend that has necessitated the launch of related engines that can help it match up with other competing layer-1 blockchain networks.

    The AMM launch was one of the major ways the XRP Ledger registered its footing in the blockchain world, however, the launch was succeeded by a major technical glitch, one that triggered a backlash within the ecosystem. This glitch necessitated the bouts of updates the AMM is now getting.

    With this update, the growing list of AMM Pools on XRP Ledger can better manage large swap requests on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) hosted on the XRPL. With this new functionality, some of the crucial points of the XRP Ledger hiccup can be averted altogether.

    XRP Ledger and plans for validators

    The XRP Ledger is evolving, and Ripple developers are doing all they can to permit the validators and other key stakeholders to have a good experience pitching tents on the platform. 

    As reported earlier by U.Today, there are updates underway that will directly impact validators on the XRP Ledger. Other crucial functionalities have also been introduced into the XRP Ledger, including the Clawback functionality that sought to protect developers and liquidity providers in the case of recorded theft on the network.

    Other amendments of note include "fixDisallowIncomingV1" and "fixNFTokenReserve," both of which are yet to go live.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

